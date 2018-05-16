Google offers new gesture to control your Pixel Buds

Google has announced that it has introduced two new gesture which will allow the Pixel Buds users to control the wireless earphones. The new gestures will work on the Pixel Buds while using the device with Pixel or another Android smartphone which come equipped with Google Assistant.

"Google Pixel Buds let you do a lot with just a quick touch. When you use Pixel Buds with your Pixel or other Android devices with the Assistant, simply touch and hold the right earbud to ask for your favourite playlist, make a call, send a message or get walking directions to dinner. And, it allows you to control your audio too-just swipe forward or backwards to control volume and tap to play or pause your music," reads the Google blog post.

From today onwards, Google Pixel Buds owners will be able to take advantage of two new gestures. The first one will allow the user to manually turn the Pixel Buds on or off by triple-tapping on the right earbud. So now, if you want to turn on the device you need to tap it gently thrice.

Until now, double tapping let you hear notifications as they arrived on your phone. Now you can set double-tap to skip to the next track. To enable this, go to the Pixel Buds' settings within the Google Assistant app on your phone and enable double-tap to skip to the next track. You can continue to use a Google Assistant voice command to skip tracks, even if you assign two taps to the "next" track feature.

Along with the new gestures, Google made it easier to switch your Pixel Buds connection between phone and computer. Google says, "To switch your Pixel Buds connection between your phone and computer (or any device you've previously paired), select your Pixel Buds from the Bluetooth menu of the desired device. Your Pixel Buds will disconnect from the device you were using and connect to the new one."

These updates are starting to roll out today and will be available to everyone by early next week. Let's see how helpful these gestures will turn out to be.

