Google Pixel Watch With Metallic Design, WearOS Announced: New Features, Availability

Google I/O event has launched a couple of new devices and updates. One such new gadget is the highly-anticipated Google Pixel Watch. After a plethora of rumors and speculations, the new Google Pixel Watch is here, making it the first smartwatch from the brand. Here's all you need to know about the new smartwatch.

Google Pixel Watch Launch Date In India

The new Google Pixel Watch was announced at the I/O event 2022. However, the new smartwatch won't arrive on the market until Fall. In that context, Google is yet to announce a specific date for the launch, release, and sale of the smartwatch.

That said, the Google Pixel Watch will likely be available alongside the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7a smartphones. The next-gen smartphones are set to release in October and we can expect the Google Pixel Watch to go on sale right after.

Google Pixel Watch Features

The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch from the brand and features a circular dial that comes in sharp contrast to the Apple Watch. The new Google Pixel Watch flaunts a metal frame with slim bezels and a single crown on the right edge. The new smartphone is made from 80 percent recycled stainless steel and will be available in grey, black, and gold colors.

Under the hood, the Google Pixel Watch packs several sensors and runs WearOS UI. It supports various Google services like Assistant, Maps, Wallet, and more. The Google Pixel Watch is designed to reply to messages, make payments, answer calls, make calls, control the Home app, and much more.

Additionally, the Google-owned Fitbit has a pivotal role in the new Google Pixel Watch. The smartwatch will include health and fitness features from Fitbit. This will include heart rate sensors, sleep tracking, fitness tracking, and more.

Google Pixel Watch Price In India

The Google I/O 2022 event witnessed the launch of several new devices. The list includes the new Google Pixel Watch, Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7a, Google Pixel 6a, Google Pixel Buds, and the Google Pixel Tablet. Additionally, Google announced the Android 13 OS update.

However, Google didn't reveal the pricing of the new Google Pixel Watch. We expect to hear more about the sale, availability, and pricing in the coming days.

