Google Pixel Watch Could Be Expensive Than Fitbit Wearables News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The unannounced Google Pixel Watch is being circulated in numerous leaks and speculations in recent times. This hint that the smartwatch could see the light of the day anytime soon. In the past couple of weeks, we have seen images related to this wearable hit the web. Now, another leak has emerged online revealing the details pertaining to its pricing and availability of the Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch Details Leak

The upcoming wearable is speculated to be launched this year and the most recent leak hinted has shown the device on a wearer's wrist. The new details also reveal the pricing, availability and a few other unknown aspects of the wearable. These details have been revealed by a well-known tipster Yogesh Brar on Twitter.

The tipster has also revealed that the wearable could be priced between $300 (approx. Rs. 23,000) and $400 (approx. Rs. 30,600). This positions the device on the expensive side of the pricing scale as compared to Fitbit wearables. At this speculated price point, the Google Pixel Watch could be in the same price segment as Apple Watch Series 7 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Brar has also tweeted that the Pixel Watch will not be released globally and only select markets will witness the launch of this wearable. This is not something that we haven't seen in the past as the company follows the same strategy with its Pixel smartphones as well.

As per the existing reports, the Google Pixel Watch could be powered by a Samsung Exynos chipset, which signals the increasing partnership between Samsung and Google. Already, it has been stated that the Pixel Watch might run WatchOS 3.1 and feature a similar sensor lineup as seen on the Galaxy Watch.

For now, there is no specific word regarding the exact release date of the Google Pixel Watch. With the numerous speculations that are hitting the web, it remains to be seen when exactly the wearable will see the light of the day. We can expect further reports to hint the web to know more about the upcoming wearable from the stable of Google. Until then, we need to take these reports as a dose of speculation.

