Google Pixel Watch Likely To Debut At I/O Conference In May; Can It Take On Apple Watch?

Google Pixel Watch is one of the highly anticipated wearables of 2022. The upcoming smartwatch is tipped to provide a complete WearOS experience without additional bloatware. So far, we've been hearing rumors of how the Google Pixel Watch might look. In the latest report, a tipster gives us a launch timeline for the upcoming smartwatch.

Google Pixel Watch Launch Date

Popular tipster Jon Prosser took to Twitter to provide details of the Google Pixel Watch. Going by this leak, the upcoming Google smartwatch will debut on May 26. Interestingly, this timeline syncs with the Google I/O developer conference where Google announces a sleuth of hardware and software upgrades.

So far, most of Prosser's leaks have turned out to be true. Looking back, the tipster said the new Google Pixel Watch would debut alongside the Pixel 6 back in October 2021 and had warned the date was a moving target. Soon after, he corrected the timeline suggesting it would appear only in 2022. Looks like we have a launch date for the alleged Google Pixel Watch.

That said, Google hasn't confirmed anything yet. The Android maker hasn't confirmed the existence of the Google Pixel Watch let alone give us a launch date! The Google Pixel Watch launch date for May 26 should be taken with a grain of salt, even if it's convincing for Android fans.

Google Pixel Watch Features: What To Expect?

The new Google Pixel Watch is one of the most eagerly-awaited wearables for Android fans. Many believe this would set off the competition with the Apple Watch. Fans believe the new Google Pixel Watch would be the right competitor for the Apple Watch, which has been dominating the market for generations now.

The alleged Google Pixel Watch will feature a round face and pack basic fitness trackers. This includes a steps tracker, heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, and much more from the Google-owned Fitbit. The design of the upcoming Google smartwatch is said to have a bezel-less dial with a waterfall around the edges, giving it an infinity look and feel.

More importantly, the upcoming Google Pixel Watch is said to redefine the WearOS experience - something that fans have been waiting for. If the launch date turns out to be true, we can expect more leaks in the coming days.

