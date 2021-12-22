Just In
Google Pixel Watch Leaked Again; Tipped To Feature Exclusive Wear OS Features
Google-branded smartwatch might be available within months, suggest rumors and leaked marketing materials. A recent report goes into considerable detail on what to expect from Google Pixel Watch next year, including software features and even a look at its processor.
Google Pixel Watch Tipped
Google would not be utilizing its Fitbit brand to promote the watch as the company is working on its own Wear OS handset. A reference to 'Pixel Experience Watch' was made to signify exclusive functionalities, and it appears that this watch will follow in the footsteps of phones such as the Pixel 6.
With the launching of its recent flagship phones, Google has finally begun to take hardware seriously, and earlier speculations imply that it would take a similar approach with its watch. It makes sense for the company to keep its smartphone products under one brand, just as it does with its smart home products under the "Nest" nameplate.
Google Pixel Watch Features Leaked
We don't know much about the operating experience on this device yet. In fact, it's hard to imagine what Wear OS 3 looks like without Samsung's One UI skin. But that's likely to change with the Google Pixel Smartwatch launch.
For one, rumors suggest the newest version of Assistant, which debuted with the Pixel 4, could make an appearance. It would allow voice commands and searches to be executed immediately on the watch, rather than having to connect to the smartphone for every activity.
Moreover, the upcoming Google Pixel Watch will be driven by an Exynos microprocessor. According to AP's Max Weinbach, it'll contain a Tensor-branded version of the 5nm chipset now found in the Watch4 series. To note, the Tensor chipset found in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro is essentially a tweaked Exynos processor, and this wearable could employ a similar approach.
In general, the upcoming introduction of some long-awaited Google wearable technologies promises to make 2022 an interesting year for smartwatch fans. Not only will the Google Pixel Watch be available in stores, but Wear OS 3 will finally be available on devices other than the Galaxy Watch4.
Source: 9to5google
