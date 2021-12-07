Google Pixel Watch Marketing Images Leaked Online; Shows Design In Full Glory News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know Google is working on its first-ever smartwatch codenamed ''Rohan''. As per the report, the smartwatch will go official in 2022 dubbed as the Pixel Watch. Although Google is yet to confirm the same. Last week, a report from Insider revealed that Google smartwatch will run the latest version of Wear OS. It is also tipped to have a bezel-less round display.

Now, the latest development has brought some new marketing images of the Google Pixel smartwatch which also confirms it will be called the Pixel Watch. Also, it shows the upcoming Google smartwatch in its full glory ahead of the launch.

Google Pixel Watch Marketing Images Leaked

The marketing image has been revealed via Youtuber John Prosser who previously leaked the renders of Google's smartwatch back in April. For the unaware, the smartwatch was tipped to launch this year at the launch event of Pixel 6 series smartphones. Due to chip shortage, the launch was postponed to Q1 2022.

Google Pixel Watch: What To Expect?

Going by the marketing images of the Google Pixel smartwatch, it will have a round display and a crown button on the right edge of the watch. The watch is tipped to support the Google Map and also show you call notifications. We expect the watch will also allow you to attend the calls. Moreover, the Pixel Watch could also feature a microphone on the left side of the watch.

Other features like battery, display size, and onboard sensors are still unknown. However, we expect the Google Pixel Watch will also support heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitoring, and many more.

Google Pixel Watch Launch Details

At this moment, we only know that Google's first-ever smartwatch will be announced next year. However, the exact launch date or timeline is yet to be revealed. Also, we do not know whether Google has any plan to bring the smartwatch to the Indian market or not. In terms of competition, the watch is believed to compete against the Apple Watch and the Samsung Smartwatch.

It is also important to note that Facebook is also prepping up to bring its first-ever watch soon which is also tipped to feature camera sensors and it can be a tough competitor for the Google smartwatch.

