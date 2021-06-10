Facebook Could Launch Smartwatch Soon; Dual Cameras And Heart Rate Monitor Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The demand for smartwatches has become equivalent to a smartphone. Apple is currently on the top list in the smartwatch industry. However, something is coming soon to compete with the Apple Watch. Facebook is planning to introduce its first-ever smartwatch soon.

A report by The Verge claims that Facebook could launch the smartwatch next year. The name of the smartwatch is yet to be revealed. Besides, the report also suggests what to expect from the upcoming Facebook smartwatch. Let's dive into details.

Facebook To Launch Smartwatch Soon: What To Expect?

According to the report, the upcoming Facebook smartwatch will come with two camera sensors that can be detached from the wrist for taking photos. Users also can share the images directly on Facebook and Instagram. There will be a camera at the front for video calling and an auto-focus camera on the back to capture footage when detached from the stainless steel frame which will only take 1080p photos.

Further, the upcoming watch will also support heart rate monitoring like other smartwatches. Besides, the report also claims the tech giant is working with the top wireless carriers in the US to support LTE connectivity in the smartwatch. It means the watch won't need to be paired with your smartphone.

Apart from this, nothing more is known about the upcoming smartwatch. However, we can expect the company to share more intel on the same in the coming days.

Facebook Upcoming Watch Price, Launch Tipped

Facebook has not yet announced the name of the watch; however, it is said to come in white, black, and gold color options. As far as the launch is concerned, the report suggests that Facebook will launch the smartwatch in 2022. It has already started working on the second and third-generation version of the upcoming smartwatch.

The watch is said to cost around $400 which roughly translates to Rs. 29,000 in Indian currency. However, the report has also claimed that the price could also change as many features are yet to be revealed. So, we will suggest you to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Best Mobiles in India