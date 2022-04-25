Google Pixel Watch Photos Leaked; Dual buttons, Metallic Finish Aim To Take On Apple Watch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Pixel Watch is one of the highly awaited wearables, which Android fans believe will take on the powerful Apple Watch. Interestingly, the first of the leaked images of the alleged Google Pixel Watch is online now. What's more, these leaked images sync with the previous leaks, giving us a good idea of what the new smartwatch will look like.

Google Pixel Watch Images Leaked

The leaked images of the Google Pixel Watch were revealed by Android Central. Apparently, someone found the prototype of the alleged smartwatch lying around at a restaurant and sent pictures of it to the publication, and requested anonymity. The pictures reveal the main body of the smartwatch, without the straps.

The Google Pixel Watch leaked images reveal a physical crown and two buttons, which could function as the ones on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. One can also spot a minute hole next to the crown, which is tipped to be a microphone or another sensor. The report states that the four pints on the side of the smartwatch could be for testing purposes and may not arrive in the final model of the Google Pixel Watch.

Apart from this, the leaked images showcase a black frame with health-tracking sensors underside. The source also states that the bottom of the Google Pixel Watch feels smooth. "It looks metallic but feels like it's coated with glass," the report states.

Google Pixel Watch Features: What To Expect?

The Google Pixel Watch leaked images only reveal the physical design of the smartwatch. The report doesn't reveal much about how the smartwatch looks when booted up or the features offered. When the source tried to power the smartwatch, a white Google logo appeared but nothing seemed to have happened after that.

The Google Pixel Watch could also include a charger within its case, just like the Apple Watch. The straps could be propriety ones with a changeable design that users can choose from. The report also states that the straps could be similar to the Google-owned Fitbit smartwatch design.

Speculations about the leaked images and how they made their way to the publication are being discussed. The fact that the prototype of the Google Pixel Watch was simply lying around suggests this could be Google's way of rousing hype around the upcoming smartwatch, tipped to launch at the Google I/O event shortly.

