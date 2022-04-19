Google Pixel Watch With Wear OS 3.1 To Launch Soon; What To Expect? News oi-Akshay Kumar

Google Pixel Watch has been the subject of many leaks and reports in the past couple of years. Android lovers have been dreaming about a smartwatch made by the search titan for years now. Now it looks like the Google Pixel Watch, or whatever the brand ends up calling it, could become a reality soon.

Google Pixel Watch Could Be A Reality Very Soon

According to the popular gadget tipster Evan Blass aka @OnLeaks, Google's first smartwatch's launch "won't be long now". The leaker also posted a screenshot of a gadget called "Pixel Rohan". This name has been associated with several leaks in the past, most recently in the database of a telecom operator last month. The Pixel Rohan only seems to be the codename at the moment and the device could commercially launch as the Google Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch Features And Specs Leaked So Far

The screenshot of the Pixel Rohan or Pixel Watch shared by Blass indicates that the smartwatch is based on Wear OS 3.1, which is not the latest version of the platform. However, we can expect the first-ever Google smartwatch to be released with the newer Wear OS 3.2. As far as the design is concerned, earlier leaked renders suggest that the Pixel Watch could be arriving in a slim form factor, featuring a round curved screen.

Furthermore, the Google Pixel Watch is rumored to come with a handful of features like heart rate monitoring, step counter, SpO2 tracking, and more. The wearable is also said to be equipped with additional health features like sleep apnea detection, heartbeat alert, calorie tracking, and collaboration with medical devices, apart from gym equipment.

As for the other leaked specs, the Google Pixel Watch could be powered by a Tensor-branded chip. This chip is expected to be based on Samsung's 5nm Exynos chip, which is powering the Galaxy Watch 4. Notably, the device could arrive with 32GB of internal storage. No details regarding the other hardware features of the wearable are available at the moment.

Google Pixel Watch Launch Date And Pricing

If the reports are to be believed, the Google Pixel Watch could be introduced at this year's I/O event, which is scheduled from May 11 to May 12. However, some rumors indicate that Google could unveil its first smartwatch alongside the Pixel 7 series this fall, only time will tell. As for the pricing, the Pixel Watch is expected to carry a starting price tag of $250.

