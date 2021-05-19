Google To Collaborate With Samsung To Make WearOS Faster And Efficient News oi-Vivek

At Google I/O 2021, the search giant made some major announcements regarding Android 12 OS. Besides, the company also surprised everyone by announcing new developments for the WearOS, where, the brand is now collaborating with Samsung to make the operating system faster with longer battery life.

Google has officially confirmed that both WearOS and TizenOS, the operating system that has been powering generations of Samsung smartwatches will be merged to create new software for smart wearables. As of now, the software built on this partnership is known as "Wear", which looks like an internal name and the final version might be called something similar to WearOS.

According to the presentation, this blend of two operating systems should lead to 30 percent faster app loading time with improved overall animations. This should also ease the work of developers, where, they can now create a single app that works on the unified platform. Developers will be able to develop apps using

Google has also confirmed that the upcoming version of the WearOS will offer more options when it comes to customization. Not just that, developers will be able to develop apps using the already existing Android developer's tool.

According to a report from Wired, Samsung is said to continue with a circular display and rotating bezels on the upcoming smartwatches. In terms of software, the next-gen Samsung Galaxy Watch will offer features like native Google Maps, YouTube Music, and Spotify apps with support for offline downloads.

Samsung has confirmed that the next version of the Galaxy Wear device will be based on the unified operating system and is expected to offer easier options for multitasking. On top of that, there will be some fitness features that were exclusive to Fitbit on the Galaxy Watch as well. Hence, the next Galaxy Watch will have a major experience overhaul even though it might look like the current generation Galaxy Watch.

As of now, there is no information if the already existing Samsung smartwatches and WearOS powered smartwatches will receive this major software update. Even though the current smartwatches might not get this unified operating system, these brands are likely to continue software updates for the next few years.

Best Mobiles in India