Google working on a standalone AR headset with integrated camera

Search giant Google reportedly working on a new AR headset which will be a standalone product. The device is under the codename of Google A65. Thanks to Winfuture reports, we got some more details on the device. The report claims to have documents which indicate that Google is working with a Taiwanese manufacturer Quanta on the AR headset.

Google has a history of working with Quanta for its Pixel C tablet. The new VR headset expected to come with features like camera sensors, microphones. The headset also said to operate the headset with Google Assistant. It is said to have a custom quad-core internet-of-things-focused Qualcomm QSC603 that is based on the ARM Cortex-A75.

According to the report, the processor is expected to support up to 2,560 x 1,440 resolution (WQHD), 1080pixels and 1030p video capture, 3D overlays and rendering interfaces OpenGL, OpenCL and Vulcan, Gigabit wireless, Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS.

Moreover, it will also support the Android Neural Networks API. However, it seems that headset will come with wire and cables to connect to a computer despite wireless mixed-reality headsets becoming available. Google declined to comment on the new development right away.

The report says, " Qualcomm also places great emphasis on the processing of certain kinds of artificial intelligence data in the chip. So the chip contains a neural processing engine and is for use in conjunction with the Android Neural Networks API designed. An integrated LTE or even 5G modem is missing."

Google unveiled its first new standalone AR headset is currently still uncleared. The developers are still busy in prototyping the hardware design to run and to start with the first measures for tuning the software. There are still several stages of hardware development to go through, it will still take some time for getting the product ready to showcase or announce.

Let's see when we can see the upcoming Google AR headset, it too early to predict the launch date but we can except the launch by the end of next year. Hope Google will come up with an amazing AR headset which will enhance the gaming experience.

