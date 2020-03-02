Hapbee Wearable That Lets Users Control Their Feelings

ENGLISH

    Wearables have expanded beyond simple tracking and monitoring to making fashion statements and more. Here's a new wearable called Hapbee that tracks the emotional state of an individual. The Hapbee device, once linked with a smartphone, allows the user to feel their real desires.

    Get A Grip Over Your Feelings With Hapbee Wearable

     

    Hapbee Wearable

    We know that most of the time, feelings or the emotional state of a person can't be controlled. However, Hapbee thinks differently and says it's possible to control feelings. The unique wearable allows users to feel alert or sleepy or focused, depending on their wishes.

    Hapbee says the new device has been developed after 15 years of research and development. The Hapbee wearable needs to be worn around the head or the neck. After wearing it, users are urged to feel whatever they wish to feel and experience the results.

    How Does It Work

    Hapbee has developed and patented an electromagnetic frequency technology. The ring-shaped device sends electromagnetic signals that are low-wavelength throughout the body of the user. Hapbee says that the new device users frequencies in the range of 0-22kHz.

    Get A Grip Over Your Feelings With Hapbee Wearable

    These signals imitate the users' desired sensations and help them to experience their favorite feelings. Most importantly, Hapbee says that it doesn't use any chemicals or harmful substances to bring in these desired sensations.

    There's An App For That

    Hapbee has an app that connects with the device. The app is where the user controls the electromagnetic frequencies to make the user feel more focused or alert. Hapbee says it allows the user to pull them back to the normal state of mind in just a few minutes.

     

    The Hapbee is presently running an Indiegogo campaign and has raised almost Rs. 2,50,00,000 from more than 800 backers. The Hapbee device is available for Rs. 25,731 and will likely begin shipping in May 2020.

    Read More About: news wearables technology
    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 17:45 [IST]
    X