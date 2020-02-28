Just In
Garmin Launches New Line Of Smart Wearables In India
Garmin, popular for its sports smartwatches, has launched a new series in India. The new Garmin vivomove smartwatch comes in three series, namely vivomove 3/3S, vivomove Style, and vivomove Luxe. Garmin has stepped into the lifestyle with the new series, which begins from Rs. 24,490 and goes up to Rs. 44,990.
Garmin vivomove Smartwatch
The new range of hybrid smartwatches from Garmin looks to cater to a wider audience in India, apart from hardcore sports. It features a hidden smart screen, where the mechanical display of the watch reveals a touchscreen when tapped. Smart notifications for texts, heart rate monitors, fitness tracking data, and more appear on the touchscreen.
The smartwatch packs a few interesting features like Innovative Body Battery, which monitors the body energy levels at any given moment. Users will find the usual features like built-in indoor and outdoor sports apps, 24/7 health monitoring, sleep monitoring, and more. Garmin claims five-day battery life for the touchscreen display.
Garmin vivomove 3/3S
The difference between the vivomove 3 and 3S is the case size, which is 44mm and 39mm, respectively. It comes with a stainless steel bezel and a hidden touchscreen display. The Garmin vivomove 3S is mainly targeted for women who prefer a smaller-sized dial. Both vivomove 3 and 3S are available in various silicon band colors like Granite Blue, Dust Rose, Powder Gray, and more for Rs. 24,990.
Garmin vivomove Style
Next up in the series is the Garmin vivomove Style. It comes with a 42mm aluminum bezel and aluminum casing. Like the vivomove 3/3S, it packs a dual display with a hidden touchscreen. It also features a Corning Gorilla Glass lens and an interactive dual AMOLED display. Unlike the vivomove 3/3s, the Style variant is available in woven nylon and silicon band in Rose Gold, Silver, Light Gold, and more shades for Rs. 29,490 and Rs. 34,490.
Garmin vivomove Luxe
Just like the vivomove Style, the vivomove Luxe comes with 42mm stainless steel bezel and stainless steel casing. It also packs a hidden dual AMOLED color touchscreen display with moving hands that interact with the smartwatch graphics. Additionally, the vivomove Luxe also features a domed sapphire crystal lens and elegant watch face details.
The Garmin vivomove Luxe is available in both Italian leather and Milanese metal strap in color variants like Rose Gold and Silver for both straps. It is priced at Rs. 44,990. The new smartwatches are available at select offline retail stores and online platforms like Amazon, Garminstore India, and Paytm Mall.
