Garmin introduces new fitness tracker vivosmart 4 in India for Rs 12,990 News oi-Karan Sharma Garmin India launches vivosmart 4 with the new stylish design and features at Rs 12,990. All you need to know about the fitness tracker.

Garmin India launched a new model of its vivosmart series, 'vivosmart 4' with the new stylish design and Body Battery, pulse ox and advanced-sleep-monitoring features. The vivosmart 4 is the latest innovation from Garmin fitness segment that develop technologies to enhance and promote healthy and active lifestyles.

The slim, smart activity tracker allows the user to track daily activities and sleep levels all night. The fitness tracker comes with wrist-based pulse ox sensor which allows the fitness enthusiasts to gauge their blood oxygen saturation levels at night to better understand their sleep quality. The Body Battery feature further estimates the body's energy reserves, letting users know the optimal time for activity and rest.

With this new model, users can now calculate blood oxygen saturation levels, energy level and sleep level which will help in improving the overall lifestyle.

The advanced sleep monitoring allows to track, 'light, deep and REM' stages of sleep, along with movement throughout the night which helps in improving the over-all lifestyle.

The Ultra-slim and Garmin's fashionable fitness tracker vivosmart 4 is available with stylish metal accents and a bright, easy-to-read display in five exciting colors-Black with midnight, Merlot with Rose Gold, Gray with Rose Gold, Blue with silver and Black with Midnight L at just Rs 12,990.

The vivosmart 4 is available for customers at Garmin Brand Store-Bangalore and Helios Watch Stores Pan India.

Key Features:

Slim, smart fitness tracker blends fashionable design with stylish metal accents and a bright, easy-to-read display

Includes advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep and can gauge blood oxygen saturation levels during the night with the wrist-based Pulse Ox sensor

Fitness and health monitoring tools include wrist-based heart rate, all-day stress tracking, relaxation breathing timer, VO2 max, Body Battery energy monitor and more

Features dedicated activity timers for walks, runs, strength training, yoga, pool swims and others

Get vibration alerts for all notifications, including calls, text messages and more (text replies available for Android device users)

Battery life keeps up with you; lasts up to 7 days (excluding Pulse ox sleep tracking) and is safe for swimming and showering too