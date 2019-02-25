Honor Band 4 Running edition goes on sale today at Amazon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Honor Band 4 Running edition has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 1,599.

Huawei's sub-brand Honor had unveiled its premium offering, the Honor View20 smartphone with a 48MP camera sensor in January 2019. The Chinese smartphone brand also introduced two other products for the masses at the launch event. The company announced Honor Magic smartwatch and Honor Band 4 Running edition wearables. While the Honor Magic smartwatch has already gone on sale in the Indian market, the Honor Band 4 Running edition is going up for sale today.

The Honor Band 4 Running edition will be available for sale in India on the e-commerce platform Amazon. The sale will begin at 12 noon today and the interested users can head to the Amazon India website to order the newly launched wearable device for them. In terms of pricing, the Honor Band 4 Running edition has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 1,599. This is Rs 1,000 less than the price of the standard Honor Band 4 which is retailing for Rs 2,599. You will be able to select the band from Lava Red and Green color options.

The Honor Band 4 Running Edition is primarily designed for runners. The band measures 40.5 x 14.8 x 11.2 mm in dimensions and weighs just six grams in total, this makes it easy to carry around. Also, the band could be attached to a shoe by simply removing the core to track all the data.

It features a 0.5-inch OLED display to show all the data captured. The Honor Band 4 Running Edition can track running along with some other fitness activities as well. The band can keep a track of foot impact and strike pattern, ground contact time and cadence, step length, swing angle and more. It is also capable of monitoring sleep and displays app notifications. The band is powered by a 77mAH battery which as per the company can give a backup of up to 21 days with a single charge.