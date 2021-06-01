Just In
Honor Band 6 Lands On Flipkart Ahead Of India Launch
Back in November 2020, Honor took the wraps off the new Honor Band 6, a fitness tracker for its home market China. Later, in March this year, the fitness band was launched in the global markets. Now, it looks like the Honor Band 6 is gearing up to make its way into the Indian market.
We say so as the Honor Band 6 has been listed as a landing page on the e-commerce portal Flipkart. Notably, this listing shows the key features of the fitness band.
Honor Band 6 Features
To detail on its features, the Honor Band 6 makes use of a 1.47-inch large-sized AMOLED display. The company touts that it can deliver 148 percent more display area than the conventional fitness tracker. The left edge of the fitness tracker bears the Honor branding while its right edge has a red-colored button.
Users can customize the appearance of the Honor Band 6 with watch faces from the watch face store. Alternatively, it is also possible to set an album photo as a watch face.
In terms of battery life, the Honor Band 6 is said to last up to 14 days. Notably, it can last up to 10 days on heavy usage, claims the company. There is magnetic fast charging, which gives up to 3 days of battery life in just 10 minutes of charging.
Talking about sensors, the Honor Band 6 features a SpO2 blood oxygen tracker, 24-hour heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, and support for 10 professional workout modes including walking, running, rowing machine, and elliptical machine. The fitness band from Honor has been launched in Meteorite Black, Sandstone Grey, and Coral Pink color options.
Honor Band 6 Expected Price In India
As of now, there is no word regarding the price of the Honor Band 6 in India. However, it is believed to be priced similar to the Chinese variant. Going by the same, the non-NFC variant of the Honor Band 6 in China is priced starting from 249 yuan (approx. Rs. 2,840). In the global markets, the same is priced at 49.9 euros (approx. Rs. 4.400). Having said that, only an official word regarding the pricing or the fitness band in India can shed clarity on it.
