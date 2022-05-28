Just In
Honor Watch GS 3 With GPS, Bluetooth Calling Listed On Amazon; India Launch Expected Soon
Honor announced the Watch GS 3 at the Mobile World Congress 2022 earlier this year. Now, the smartwatch is all set to arrive in India. Although Honor has not revealed anything regarding the launch of its upcoming smartwatch. Now, Amazon has made a dedicated microsite for the Honor Watch GS 3. The listing has also revealed design and key specs. But the launch date is still under wraps.
Honor Watch GS 3 India Launch Soon
The Honor Watch GS 3 is currently listed on Amazon India, confirming its availability on the e-commerce site. We expect the microsite will soon reveal the launch and sale date. Now, let's take a look at what features the Honor Watch GS 3 has to offer.
Honor Watch GS 3 Features
Starting with the design, the Honor Watch GS 3 has a round-shaped dial, featuring a curved screen with slim design. It measures just 10.5mm in thickness and weighs 44 grams. The watch will be available for purchase in three color variants namely - Ocean Blue, Classis Gold, Midnight Black. In terms of features, the latest watch from Honor features a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with 466 x 466 pixels resolution and 326 ppi.
For battery, the watch is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge under typical usage, while you'll get 30 hours of battery with GPS. It also supports fast charging which is claimed to last a whole day on five minutes of charging.
Further, the Honor Watch GS 3 supports 100 workout modes, 4GB of internal storage, Bluetooth calling, and an in-built GPS. Like other smartwatch, there is a heart rate sensor supported by an AI-enabled dual-engine heart rate algorithm, SpO2 sensor, and dual-frequency GNSS. Other features include a Bluetooth 5.0, one-tap reply, voice assistant, alarm, weather forecast, 5ATM water resistance rating, etc.
Honor Watch GS 3 Expected Pricing In India
The Honor Watch GS 3 was launched at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,380). Based on this, we expect it will come around Rs. 17,000 in the country. However, it's better to take it as a hint and wait for the official announcement.
