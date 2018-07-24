Huami Amazfit Bip and Stratos smartwatches launched; price starts at Rs. 5,499

Last week, we came across reports that Huami will launch its first smartwatch in India today. As teased by the company, Huami has announced the launch of two smartwatches called Amazfit Bip and Amazfit Stratos in the country. Talking about their highlighted features, both the Huami smartwatches come with a heart rate sensor, inbuilt GPS and multi-sport activity tracking.

The Huami Amazfit Bip and Amazfit Stratos are priced at Rs. 5,499 and Rs. 15,999 respectively. The Huami smartwatches are exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart. There is no cost EMI offer for users choosing to buy these wearables at 3, 6 or 9 months EMI.

Huami Amazfit Bip specifications

Amazfit Bip sports a 1.28-inch transreflective always-on color display with a resolution 176 x 176 pixels. The display has a 2.5D curved glass coating and Gorilla Glass 3 protection as well. The smartwatch has a barometer, a 3-axis acceleration sensor, geomagnetic sensor, electronic compass, GPS and an optical heart rate sensor. The device is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance. The 190mAh battery can render up to 4 months of usage on a single charge if it is used the basic Watch mode. The Amazfit Bip supports both Android and iOS devices and can be used with the Mi Fit 3.0 app.

Huami Amazfit Stratos specifications

When it comes to the Huami Amazfit Stratos, the smartphone bestows a 1.34-inch always-on transreflective color LCD panel with a resolution of 320 x 300 pixels. This one also has a 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass protection. Under its hood, this smartwatch from Huami employs a dual-core 1.2GHz processor paired with 4GB of internal storage and 512MB of RAM. The connectivity aspects include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. This one also comes equipped with an array of sensors such as gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, barometer and others as the Amazfit Bip.

The Amazfit Stratos is also water resistant and can survive at 50 meters underwater. The 290mAh battery operating under its hood is touted to render up to 5 days of battery life to the smartwatch. Like the Amazfit Bip, this Huami smartwatch is also compatible with the Android and iOS smartphones by pairing it using the Mi Fit 3.0 app.