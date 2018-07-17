Huami is all set to launch its first smartwatch in India: Expected to cost Rs 5999

Related Articles
Huami is all set to launch couple of smart watches / fitness bands in India and the company is expected to launch the the Xiaomi Amazfit BIP and the Xiaomi Amazfit Stratos (based on the wall photo on the official Twitter account) in India on the 24th of July 2018. Along with these, the company might also launch the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 in India as well.
Launch event
When power, performance and innovation unite, a revolution takes place. Watch it unveil in India on 24th July. #DoItRight pic.twitter.com/ysWGVls3P5— AmazfitIndia (@AmazfitIndia) July 16, 2018
These smart-watches will be launched under the brand Huami instead of Xiaomi, probably to promote a new brand in India. The company has tweeted regarding the launch of these smartwatches in India on the above-mentioned date.
Xiaomi Amazfit BIP
The Amazfit has a 1.28-inch rectangular display with a 176 x 176 color display protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with additional features like anti-glare coating. Support for notifications for voicemails, text messages, e-mails, and support notifications for the third party apps
Physical heart rate sensor with a precise heart rate measuring algorithms. 3 axis-accelerometer, GPS, and GLONASS. Connects with Android or iOS smartphone with Bluetooth 4.0 LE with IP68 water and dust resistance certification.
190 mAh Li-ion sealed battery with up to 30days of battery life and can last up to 45 days with limited notifications setup.
Xiaomi Amazfit Stratos
Xiaomi Amazfit Stratos is a bit premium smartwatch compared to the Amazfit with a round display with a screen size of 1.32-inch offering a 300 x 320 px resolution protected by 2.5 D curved tempered glass protection and the frame of the watch is made using high-quality ceramic with stainless steel button
Powered by a 1.2 GHz Quad-core chipset with 512 GB of RAM and 4 GB of onboard storage. Supports notifications for the system and third-party apps. The watch can connect with either an Android or iOS smartphone with Bluetooth 4.0 LE and above.
High-quality optical heart rate sensor for high-precision real-time heart rate monitoring.
Water resistant up to 5 ATM (50 meters) and has a 290 mAh battery which can last up to 5 days on a single charge and the smartphone can last up to 35 hours with GPS turned on for real-time navigation.
Conclusion
The Amazfit BIP retails for $99 (Rs 6,999) and the Amazfit Stratos retails for $199 (Rs 13,999) in the USA. Considering these prices, these smartwatches are expected to cost Rs 5,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.