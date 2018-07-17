Huami is all set to launch its first smartwatch in India: Expected to cost Rs 5999

Xiaomi Amazfit BIP

The Amazfit has a 1.28-inch rectangular display with a 176 x 176 color display protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with additional features like anti-glare coating. Support for notifications for voicemails, text messages, e-mails, and support notifications for the third party apps

Physical heart rate sensor with a precise heart rate measuring algorithms. 3 axis-accelerometer, GPS, and GLONASS. Connects with Android or iOS smartphone with Bluetooth 4.0 LE with IP68 water and dust resistance certification.

190 mAh Li-ion sealed battery with up to 30days of battery life and can last up to 45 days with limited notifications setup.

Xiaomi Amazfit Stratos

Xiaomi Amazfit Stratos is a bit premium smartwatch compared to the Amazfit with a round display with a screen size of 1.32-inch offering a 300 x 320 px resolution protected by 2.5 D curved tempered glass protection and the frame of the watch is made using high-quality ceramic with stainless steel button

Powered by a 1.2 GHz Quad-core chipset with 512 GB of RAM and 4 GB of onboard storage. Supports notifications for the system and third-party apps. The watch can connect with either an Android or iOS smartphone with Bluetooth 4.0 LE and above.

High-quality optical heart rate sensor for high-precision real-time heart rate monitoring.

Water resistant up to 5 ATM (50 meters) and has a 290 mAh battery which can last up to 5 days on a single charge and the smartphone can last up to 35 hours with GPS turned on for real-time navigation.

Conclusion

The Amazfit BIP retails for $99 (Rs 6,999) and the Amazfit Stratos retails for $199 (Rs 13,999) in the USA. Considering these prices, these smartwatches are expected to cost Rs 5,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.