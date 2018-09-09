Huami Amazfit Cor and Amazfit Pace Smartwatch launched starting Rs. 3,999

Huami introduced Amazfit Bip and Amazfit Stratos smartwatches in India in July. Now, the brand has come up with two more wearables for the users in the country. Huami has launched Amazfit Cor fitness band and Amazfit Pace Multisport GPS Smartwatch.

Both the Huami offerings will be exclusively available via Amazon India. The Amazfit Cor has been launched in Charcoal Black color option and is priced at Rs. 3,999. On the other hand, the Amazfit Pace GPS Smartwatch comes in Black color option and is priced at Rs. 9,999.

Huami Amazfit Cor

The Amazfit Cor bestows a 1.23-inch color touchscreen display with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating for added protection. The screen displays notifications such as calls, apps, emails, and messages. There are functionalities such as activity and automatic sleep tracking, heart rate tracking (both continuous and manual tracking), exercise tracking and a 7-day weather forecast, timer, stopwatch and alarms.

This fitness band has 5 ATM water-resistant rating and features 316L marine-grade stainless steel housing. There is a 3-axis accelerometer on board for sleep, activity and exercise tracking. The fitness band gets the power from a 170mAh battery, which ensures up to 12 days of backup.

Amazfit Pace GPS Smartwatch

This smartwatch from Haumi is fitted with a 1.34-inch color Always-on LCD touchscreen display with a resolution of 320 x 300 pixels. Under its hood, the wearable employs a dual-core processor paired with 4GB internal storage and 512MB RAM. Like the Amazfit Cor, this one can also display notifications.

There are features such as multisport tracking with over 12 different sports modes, phone-free music that lets you listen to music even without taking the phone along with you, inbuilt GPS and Glonass to track distance and route and an optical heart rate sensor.

Amazfit Pace GPS Smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 4.0 LE, Wi-Fi, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, magnetometer, and ambient sensor. The smartwatch is IP67 certified for water resistance and it gets the power from a 290mAh battery, which is touted to offer up to 5 days of battery life on regular use. Notably, the smartwatch can be used with both Android and iOS devices with the app.