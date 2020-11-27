Huami Amazfit GTS 2 mini Launch Tipped For December 1 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Huami Amazfit GTS 2 mini is likely to be the next smartwatch to be unveiled by the company. Huami has taken to social media to share a teaser post that confirms the date and key details about the upcoming wearable. The smartphone is teased to arrive with a smaller display, a slimmer profile and a lighter design.

The Huami Amazfit GTS 2 has been unveiled in September in the country's home market China. Now, it is all set to launch the downgraded variant of the same allegedly dubbed Huami Amazfit GTS 2 mini. As per the company's Weibo post, the upcoming Huami smartwatch is believed to flaunt a smaller display, thinner profile, and lighter design.

Huami Amazfit GTS 2 mini Details

The teaser video shows the Huami Amazfit GTS 2 mini in Green, Black and Pink color variant and a single dial button at its right. It has been revealed that the next Huawi smartwatch could be unveiled in China on December 1.

Reportedly, the company's CEO Huang Wang shared a short video, which teases the design of the upcoming smartwatch. Going by the senior executive suggests that the mini variant set for launch in the next couple of days could be lighter, slimmer, smaller and more refined than the Amazfit GTS 2 and is claimed to targeted at youth.

The teaser video shows a single button and a curved display. The device appears to arrive with Pink, Green, and Black variants along with matching straps. Furthermore, the Huami Amazfit GTS 2 mini arrives with a 5ATM water resistance as well as a heart rate sensor. The smartwatch is also claimed to bundle with PAI health assessment system, customizable watch faces, and various sport modes.

Huami Amazfit GTS 2 mini is believed to a rectangular 1.65-inch display with a peak brightness of 450 nits and 341 pixel density. The wearable device likely to be launched in a few days is said to get the power from a 246mAh battery, which is touted to keep the lights turned on up to 20 days of battery life with the power-saving mode turned on.

