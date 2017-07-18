Huawei Band 2 and Band 2 Pro with heartbeat tracking and GPS unveiled

With people being more health conscious these days, the demand for fitness bands is on the rise. From Apple to Xiaomi, almost all the manufacturers are coming up with fitness bands or fitness trackers. Chinese company Huawei has just introduced two new fitness trackers, the Huawei Band 2 and Band 2 Pro.

Talking about the features, these wearables have the ability to measure heartbeat, pace, distance, speed and direction. The main highlight of the Huawei Band 2 and Band 2 is that they have the VO2 Max measuring ability. This means the wearables will examine the maximum rate at which the wearers' bodies can import oxygen, transfer it to muscles, and use it as a source of energy.

The technology used for VO2 measurements is said to have an accuracy of 95%. Other than that, some of the exclusive features of the Huawei Band 2 Pro are; Huawei's TruSleep virtual sleep hygiene and breathing tracker, GPS sensor and Huawei's Running Coach.

Both the devices keep monitoring the heart rate all the time so you have a perspective of how different physical activities and moments affect your heart rate.

Furthermore, the wearables come equipped with the Training Effect Feature, which not only measures how an exercise session changes your fitness level but also estimates the needed recovery time before your next gym session.

The Huawei Band 2 and Band 2 Pro can withstand up to 5 atmospheres of water pressure, which means, you can have a shower or go for swimming in the pool wearing them without any worries.

You can even pair the wearables to your smartphone and they will transmit alarms, notifications and messages from the device.

As of now, the pricing and availability details of the bands are not announced.