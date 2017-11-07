Huawei Fit, Band 2 and Band 2 Pro launched in India

Huawei India today launched three smart, trendy fitness wearables in India; Huawei Fit, Band 2 and Band 2 Pro. All the wearables are available across all major cities in traditional watch retail stores as well as multi-brand electronic outlets.

Additionally, customers can buy them from popular e-commerce platforms as well. Priced at Rs. 9,999, the Huawei Fit which works well as an entry-level watch and can virtually work as your personal fitness coach. The Huawei Band 2 is priced at Rs. 4,599, while its other variant Band 2 Pro with standalone GPS carries a price tag of Rs. 6,999.

The Huawei Fit comes with an elegant, slim watch dial. It is available in two sizes and 3 color options like Black, Blue, and Orange. With an easy to charge band, the Huawei Fit incorporates several top-of-the-line features.

Moving on, the Huawei Band 2 is perfect for you if you are seeking an active, fit lifestyle. Thanks to Advanced Sleep Tracking feature, it not only analyzes your sleep quality but goes one step further to give the user personalized advice for sleep improvement based on current sleep data.

Talking about the Huawei Band 2 Pro, it is offered in Black and Red colors. Its standalone GPS lets you run without a phone performs more accurate distance and speed calculations and what's more - it records the running track which you can share with your friends.

All the wearables come with heart rate monitoring technology.

"These intelligent devices are equipped with smart technology to help people use intelligent trackers to keep a close watch on their fitness statistics. With the newly launched Huawei Fit and Huawei Band2 we are confident of replicating the blockbuster success we had with the Honor Band 3 launched a couple of months ago," said Mr. P. Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales (Huawei & Honor Consumer Business).