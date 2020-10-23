Huawei FreeBuds Studio Launched With Smart Dynamic Noise Cancellation, 24 Hours Battery Backup News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Huawei Mate 40 series was announced alongside a bunch of other accessories like the Huawei GT2 Pro Porche Design smartwatch and the Huawei FreeBuds Studio over-the-ear headphones. The new headphones Hi-Fi-level listening experience and up to 48kHz wide frequency high-resolution sound quality.

Huawei FreeBuds Studio Price, Availablity

The new Huawei FreeBuds Studio headphones are presently available in the European market and will begin shipping in November. The headphones are available in black and gold color options and will cost a hefty EUR 299 (around Rs. 25,999). There's no word when the new headphones will be available in other markets, including India.

Huawei FreeBuds Studio Features

Starting with the design, the Huawei FreeBuds Studio features large ear cups for more comfort and the headband can be extended to 150-degrees to fit all sizes. The new headphones pack four-layer, six mics for calls, a 40mm dynamic driver, and a frequency response between the range of 4Hz to 48KHz. There is also a dual-antenna design for better signal reception.

Huawei has included active noise cancellation up to 40dB, which helps it to automatically adjust to the user's environment. Plus, the FreeBuds Studio includes three ANC modes - Ultra, Cozy, and General to suit the user. Additionally, one can also explore the Awareness Mode and the Voice Mode, where one allows ambient sound, and the other blocks the external noise for enhanced call quality.

Coming to the battery, the Huawei FreeBuds Studio headphones pack a 410 mAh battery that can be charged via a USB Type-C cable. Huawei claims the headphones can run 24 hours straight when on a single charge. If you have the ANC switched on, the headphones offer 20 hours of audio playback. Also, Huawei claims to offer 8 hours playback with just 10 minutes of charging, with the ANC disabled.

Huawei FreeBuds Studio: Should You Buy?

The first headphones from the Chinese company have a lot of new features to offer that enhances the overall audio experience. However, it does seem to be on the pricer side. Yet, the price-to-specs ratio is quite high, making it a good buy. But for now, there's no word on the India launch.

Best Mobiles in India