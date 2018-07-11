Huawei TalkBand B5 with 1.11-inch AMOLED display and pop out Bluetooth announced

Huawei has introduced its TalkBand B5 alongside Nova 3. This is the successor of TalkBand B3 which was launched back in 2016. The fitness tracker is not just a band it can be also used as a Bluetooth headset that comes with a dual noise reduction microphones.

Huawei TalkBand B5 specifications

The Huawei TalkBand B5 packs a 1.13-inch AMOLED 2.5D curved glass touchscreen display with the resolution of 300 × 160 pixels, which is 2.4 times bigger than the predecessor. The fitness tracker comes with a trip-core audio chip with high-definition voice.

It comes with Bluetooth 4.2 that connects with devices running Android 4.4 or later and Apple devices with iOS 9.0 or later. Users can make calls via Bluetooth pop-up headset, listen to music, and also access speed dial. The caller ID/call mute will be only supported on Huawei EMUI 4.1 and above.

The TalkBand B5 has an IP76 rating which means it is dust and water resistant. It comes with optional 18mm straps in silicone, leather and even in stainless steel f. The health tracker features Huawei TruRelax technology that analyses heart rate variability and accesses your stress status. Moreover, it also offers breath training for relaxing.

The fitness band comes with Huawei TruSleep 2.0 which uses cardiopulmonary coupled dynamics spectrum (CPC) to monitor complete sleep structure including deep sleep (REM) to analyse sleep cycles and offer personalized sleep recommendations.

The device sports Huawei's TruSeen 2.0 heart rate technology, which is capable of offering 24-hour continuous heart monitoring, even while running, walking cycling and other activities.

It also has a dedicated sports goal setting, message reminder, sedentary reminder and smart alarm clock.

Apart from normal step counting, calorie calculation and distance measurement, users can also set up a running plan based on heart rate evaluation. You can use this device as a smartphone selfie trigger. However, some of these features are only limited to Huawei or Honor phones running on EMUI 4.1 or above,

The TalkBand B5 has a Sports Edition with ash, black and brown strap color options, and Business Edition with a metal strap. The device will be available for pre-order from Vmall in China. Pricing will be announced on July 18 and will go on sale from July 20.

Source