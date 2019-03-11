ENGLISH

    Huawei to bring Watch GT Active and Elegant with P30 smartphone lineup in March

    Both the Watch GT Active and the GT Elegant will offer an OLED display panel measuring at 1.39-inches.

    Huawei is all set to introduce its next-generation high-end P30 smartphone series in the market. The Huawei P30 series consisting of the P30, P30 Lite, and the P30 Pro are pegged to lunch on March 26 in an event scheduled to take place in Paris. In addition to the P30 smartphone series, Huawei is also expected to launch two new smartwatches at the launch event.

    Huawei to bring Watch GT Active and Elegant with P30 smartphone lineup

     

    The upcoming Huawei smartwatches will be the new variants of Watch GT which the company had unveiled last year in the market. The smartwatches that the company will bring besides the P30 smartphones later in March are the Huawei Watch GT Active and the Watch GT Elegant.

    It is also worth mentioning the fact that the Chinese tech giant is also going to launch the standard Watch GT smartwatch in the Indian market tomorrow. The watch will go up for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon and the 'notify me' page of the device is already live on the platform.

    As for the expected specifications of the other two models, both the Watch GT Active and the GT Elegant will offer an OLED display panel measuring at 1.39-inches. This seems to be the same round display which the standard Watch GT offers. Both the smartwatches will make use of Huawei's in-house Light OS operating system to perform all the tasks. Besides, the upcoming variants of the Watch GT will use a Li-Po battery unit instead of the usual Li-Ion battery.

    The other primary specifications and features of the Huawei Watch GT Active and the Watch GT Elegant are still be unveiled. However, considering that the previous versions of the Watch GT offer some useful features, we can expect the upcoming models to feature rich as well.

    While the Watch GT Active is leaked images suggest two new color options including Orange and Dark green, the Elegant variant is tipped to be available in standard black and white colors. We are waiting for some concrete information to be available on the specifications and features of the upcoming Huawei smartwatches and will keep you posted with all the latest information on the same.

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019
