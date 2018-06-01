Huawei Watch 2 (2018) goes official with 4G eSIM support, built-in GPS and more

Huawei has finally introduced its most speculated and rumored the Watch 2 2018, which will be the successor of the last year's Watch 2. However, the design and the specifications are same but this one comes with the support for eSIM instead of a nano SIM. The smart Watch will allow you to call, send and receive messages to your friends and family. Users can also use the 4G for apps without even connecting it to your phone.

Just like Apple Watch 3, Huawei Watch 2 and phone share a single number. The Watch comes equipped with dual microphones for improved call quality. Moreover, users can also connect their Bluetooth headsets to make calls and enjoy music.

The company claims that its technology doesn't cause a lot of radiation to users. It has a ceramic bezel and features a new crown design. It also sports a shortcut key to enter sports mode and make a quick selection of exercise. But users also have the option of customizing it to launch another app.

The Huawei Watch 2 is capable of tracking eight types of exercise. It also offers real-time continuous heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS and the FIRSTBEAT motion algorithm which offers training plan for the user and also provide experience guidance It has support for Huawei Pay that supports several banks and payments via Alipay, WeChat and more.

Huawei Watch 2 2018 specifications

The Huawei Watch 2 comes with a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 390×390 and 328ppi along with Gorilla Glass 3. The smartwatch is powered by a 1.1 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100, clubbed with 768MB RAM, 4GB internal storage.

The Android Wear 2.0, supports Android 4.3+, iOS 8.2+. The Huawei Watch 2 comes with 3-axis A + G sensor, 3-axis Gyroscope, 3-axis Compass, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer, Heart Rate Sensor (PPG). It is also Water and Dust resistant with IP68 certification.

On connectivity part, the watch offers 4G LTE with voice calling via eSIM, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS+Beidou, NFC. It is backed by a 420mAh battery with fast charging support.

The Huawei Watch 2 2018 comes in Black color, at a price point of 1988 yuan (US$ 310 / Rs. 20,915 approx). The eSIM version, 4G nano SIM version will cost 1888 yuan (US$ 294 / Rs. 19,860 approx). On the other side, the standard Bluetooth version comes with a price tag of 1688 yuan (US$ 263 / Rs. 17,750 approx). For now, the Watch 2 us is available from Vmall in China, hope we will see the watch soon in India.

Honor 7A and 7C first impression

Source