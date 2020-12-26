Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition In Works; Tipped To Feature Metal Frame News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smartwatches have surged in demand and OEMs are rushing in to cater to it. Among the latest launches is the Huawei Watch Fit that debuted in its home market in China recently. While the Huawei Watch Fit will kickstart sales on January 8, a tipster claims Huawei is working on an 'Elegant Edition' of this smartwatch.

Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition Tipped

The Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition is rumored to feature several upgrades from the regular model. For one, the tipster claims the smartwatch will feature a metal frame paired with fluorine rubber straps. From the looks of it, the Elegant Edition will feature a revamped design, while its specifications under the hood will likely remain the same.

The tipster, who took to Weibo to share the details, says the Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition will come with the same configuration as the Watch Fit. This means we will be seeing a smartwatch with a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with 456 x 280 pixels resolution and 326ppi in a rectangular module.

It also comes with several fitness trackers include an activity tracker, sleep tracker, GPS, and more. As a premium smartwatch, it includes essential sensors like gyroscope, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, SpO2 sensor, and more. The regular Huawei Watch Fit features the HiSilicon Kirin A1 chipset paired with 4GB default storage for users to keep their songs.

Its fitness functionality includes 12 animated fitness courses. The Huawei Watch Fit supports HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0, HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0, HUAWEI TruRelax, menstrual cycle tracking, and other such features. Like regular fitness trackers, it offers app notifications, messages and call alerts, weather, alarm, stopwatch, and so on.

The Huawei Watch Fit also comes with 5ATM water resistance and claims to last up to 10 days on a single charge. One can expect nearly all of these features on the upcoming Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition.

Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition: What To Expect

It's a bit early to confirm if this report is true. Presently, the Huawei Watch Fit is available for pre-order in China, costing CNY 799 (around Rs. 8,999). The rumored Elegant Edition is said to cost CNY 999 (around Rs. 11,249). We expect to know more about the smartwatch in the coming weeks.

