Huawei Watch GT 2e Launched With 2-Weeks Battery Life: Price, Features And Specifications

Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch was launched yesterday alongside the Huawei P40 series smartphones. The new smartwatch promises to offer a 2-week battery life and features 100 workout modes ranging from traditional sports to more trendy forms of exercises. The Watch GT 2e is the first wearable in the Watch GT portfolio to come equipped with blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor that measures the saturation percentage of oxygen in the blood.

Huawei Watch GT 2e Design And Display

The product shots hints towards a more sporty design. The Watch GT 2e flaunts a classic round dial with an integrated strap for a more streamlined look and feel. The watch's body has been made out of stainless steel while the straps are made of soft fluororubber. The Huawei Watch GT 2e will be made available in four colours- Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green and Icy White.

The mid-range wearable sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display. Huawei claims that the AMOLED panel has adequate brightness to allow users to see the details clearly even in strong sunlight. The company has updated the watch faces library and has also added new customization options.

Huawei Watch GT 2e Health And Fitness Features

The Huawei Watch GT 2e features a heart rate monitor that can notify users about abnormal heart rate reminders. In addition, the smartwatch also comes equipped with pressure level monitor and a sleep monitor. Additionally, the company has also added a blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2) monitor.

The Watch GT 2e supports 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon) and seven indoor activities (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, rower). The company claim that the wearable can track 190 types of data points.

We are glad to see that Huawei has added automatic workout detection mode. Like some premium smartwatches, the Watch GT 2e can also automatically detect 6 workout modes such as walking, running, cycling, etc.

Additionally, the Watch GT 2e supports 85 customised workout modes covering six categories of sports: extreme, leisure, fitness, aquatics, ball games and winter sports. It is surprising to see that this mid-range wearable has the ability to monitor body activity (calories burnt, heart rate interval, exercise progress, recovery time and more) during workouts ranging from street dance to parkour, rock climbing to yoga, and ballet to boxing.

Huawei Watch GT 2e Hardware

Huawei hasn't specified about the underlying chipset that powers the Watch GT 2e. We believe the smartwatch is powered by the company's wearble chip Kirin A1 that supplies power to the Watch GT 2.The Huawei Watch GT 2e comes equipped with a built-in GPS. It supports Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and higher, and iOS 9.0 and above. As far as storage is concerned, the Watch GT 2e has 4GB on-board memory and can store around 500 mp3 songs.

In addition to the new Watch GT 2e, Huawei has also announced new colour variants of the Watch GT 2. The company unveiled the new Frosty White and Chestnut Red variants for the Watch GT 2 42mm with a menstrual management feature. Users can simply input information such as their menstrual period and cycle length to obtain menstrual and fertility reminders. The feature can also offer information such as cycle predictions through Huawei Health App.

Huawei Watch GT 2e Pricing And Availability

Starting April, the Huawei Watch GT 2e will be available in the European market at EUR 199 which translates to Rs. 16,400. The updated Huawei Watch GT 2 42mm (Frosty White) with MSRP is priced at EUR 229, around Rs. 18,919, while the Chestnut Red variant will sell at EUR 249, i.e. around Rs. 20,500.

There's no official word on the Indian launch of the Huawei Watch GT 2e and the updated Watch GT 2 with MSRP. However, we can expect the company to make an official launch announcement soon as the Watch GT 2 had a good run in the Indian market.

