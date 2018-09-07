Lenovo launches HX03W Cardio Plus with heart rate sensor for Rs 1999

After launching its HX03 Cardio smart band in India, Lenovo has now introduced its latest HX03W Cardio Plus in the country. The newly launched smart band comes with water-resistant with IP68 ratings. The fitness tracker comes with a revamped version of the app called Lenovo Life. This app will help you keep an eye on daily activities. It also includes features like dieting, shape training videos and private sports plans.

"At Lenovo, our focus has always been to use advanced technologies and offer smart devices to meet our customer demands. We are delighted to reach another milestone with the launch of Cardio Plus HX03W Smart Band in India. The fitness space in India is witnessing growth at a tremendous pace and Cardio Plus HX03W is a perfect pick for fitness enthusiasts who are looking for premium and stylish looking gizmo at value price point," said Sebastian Peng, Head of Lenovo MBG Ecosystem.

Lenovo HX03W Cardio Plus specifications

The Lenovo HX03W Cardio Plus comes with a 0.96 inch OLED display with a resolution of 128 x 32 Pixels. The fitness band is capable of tracking heart rate, steps, distance, Calories Burned, and it also monitors sleep.

The smart band comes with features like Call Reminders and Notifications, Information Reminder, Silent Alarm. It also sports Optical Heart Rate Tracker, Gyro Sensor, Vibration Motor.

The HX03W Cardio Plus comes with the water resistant with IP68 certification that can be held in the water for a maximum of 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5 meters. The weigh of the fitness band is around 50 grams. On the connectivity part, the HX03W offers Bluetooth 4.2 LE, compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) and (iOS 8.0 or later) devices.

The company claims that the smart band is capable of delivering battery life of up to 10 days with a single charge. The Lenovo HX03W Cardio Plus comes in a wide range of colors including black, blue, red and orange. The company has launched the fitness tracker in India with a price tag of Rs 1,999 and it will be available starting from September 9 via Amazon.in.