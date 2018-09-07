ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Lenovo launches HX03W Cardio Plus with heart rate sensor for Rs 1999

Lenovo launches HX03W Cardio Plus in India which comes with water-resistant with IP68 ratings, heart rate sensor and more.

By:

Related Articles

    After launching its HX03 Cardio smart band in India, Lenovo has now introduced its latest HX03W Cardio Plus in the country. The newly launched smart band comes with water-resistant with IP68 ratings. The fitness tracker comes with a revamped version of the app called Lenovo Life. This app will help you keep an eye on daily activities. It also includes features like dieting, shape training videos and private sports plans.

    Lenovo launches HX03W Cardio Plus with heart rate sensor for Rs 1999

    "At Lenovo, our focus has always been to use advanced technologies and offer smart devices to meet our customer demands. We are delighted to reach another milestone with the launch of Cardio Plus HX03W Smart Band in India. The fitness space in India is witnessing growth at a tremendous pace and Cardio Plus HX03W is a perfect pick for fitness enthusiasts who are looking for premium and stylish looking gizmo at value price point," said Sebastian Peng, Head of Lenovo MBG Ecosystem.

    Lenovo HX03W Cardio Plus specifications

    The Lenovo HX03W Cardio Plus comes with a 0.96 inch OLED display with a resolution of 128 x 32 Pixels. The fitness band is capable of tracking heart rate, steps, distance, Calories Burned, and it also monitors sleep.

    The smart band comes with features like Call Reminders and Notifications, Information Reminder, Silent Alarm. It also sports Optical Heart Rate Tracker, Gyro Sensor, Vibration Motor.

    Lenovo launches HX03W Cardio Plus with heart rate sensor for Rs 1999

    The HX03W Cardio Plus comes with the water resistant with IP68 certification that can be held in the water for a maximum of 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5 meters. The weigh of the fitness band is around 50 grams. On the connectivity part, the HX03W offers Bluetooth 4.2 LE, compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) and (iOS 8.0 or later) devices.

    The company claims that the smart band is capable of delivering battery life of up to 10 days with a single charge. The Lenovo HX03W Cardio Plus comes in a wide range of colors including black, blue, red and orange. The company has launched the fitness tracker in India with a price tag of Rs 1,999 and it will be available starting from September 9 via Amazon.in.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 8, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue