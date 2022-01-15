Meta Smartwatch Tipped To Feature Detachable, Rotatable Display News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last year, the social networking giant Facebook that was rebranded Meta, was reported to be prepping its first smartwatch. This new wearable is touted to be announced this Summer. However, there wasn't much information about this smartwatch except for the leaked image that was leaked late in 2021.

Now, the LetsGoDigital has spilled the beans on the Meta smartwatch, thereby revealing some of its key features and capabilities. Let's take a look at the details from here.

Meta Smartwatch Details Revealed

As per the report, the Meta smartwatch is expected to arrive with two models - a squarish and a circular model. Both smartwatches are touted to have a detachable display. It has been tipped that the circular smartwatch model might feature a maximum of three camera sensors. These are likely to include a telephoto lens, an optical zoom lens or an ultra-wide lens and a macro lens.

The smartwatch is also touted to arrive with a rotatable display, which will let users choose one of the two or three camera sensors. Going by the report, while in rotation, the camera set at 12 o'clock will be in use and the other lenses will be turned off.

Also, it is claimed to let users capture pictures and share them on the social networks owned by Meta such as Facebook and Meta. It is also believed that the camera could be used for video calling purposes. Furthermore, Meta could use these camera sensors to implement AR/VR as well as mixed reality.

Other Meta Products

Besides the Meta smartwatch, it looks like the company is also prepping to bring an AR headset and AR glasses sometime soon. This detachable display smartwatch might be a part of the upcoming ecosystem of devices under Meta that is expected to be launched later this year.

For now, there is no word regarding the other devices that are on cards. However, we know that the upcoming pair of AR glasses could be codenamed 'Project Nazare' while the AR headset could be codenamed 'Project Cambria'. We will get to know more details regarding these AR products and smartwatch sometime in the coming weeks or months. Until then, let's take this with a grain of salt.

