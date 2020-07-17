Just In
Mi Band 4C With 14 Days Battery Life Goes Official
Xiaomi Mi Band 4C, the global version of the Redmi Band that was launched in the country that went official in the country earlier this year. The smart band features highlights including a 1.08-inch square color touch display and battery that can last up to 14 days on a single charge. Also, there is an inbuilt charging port as well.
The Mi Band 4C features a heart rate sensor, sleep monitor, activity tracker, sedentary reminder, and more. Similar to the Mi Band 4, this accessory also comes with 5ATM, which is 50-meter water resistance.
Xiaomi Mi Band 4C Specifications
As mentioned above, the specifications of the Mi Band 4C LCD color display with a resolution of 128 x 220 pixels and 2D tempered glass. The fitness band features Bluetooth 5.0 LE that lets it connect to devices running Android and iOS. It shows all the activities that are detailed above and the notifications from calls, apps, and more. The Xiaomi Mi Band 4C comes with 24/7 heart rate monitoring along with heart rate alerts.
There are five sport modes such as outdoor running, treadmill, exercise, fast walking, and cycling. There is a tri-axis accelerometer and a 130mAh battery that can last up to 14 days on a single charge. Despite these highlights, this smart band weighs only 13 grams, which makes it ultra-light.
Xiaomi Mi Band 4C Price And Availability
The Xiaomi Mi Band 4C comes in black color along with colorful straps with Black, Orange, Green and Blue. The accessory is priced at NT$ 495 (approx. Rs. 1,260). The Mi Band 4C smart band is already available on sale in Taiwan and Hong Kong. Given that it is the global variant of the Redmi Band that went official in April in its home market China, we can expect it to make its way into the Indian market soon.
