Mi Smart Band 7 Announced: Should You Upgrade From Mi Smart Band 6?

The Mi Smart Band 7 went official at an event in China alongside the Redmi Buds 4 Pro, RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) and more. The new iteration of the fitness band has been launched in two models - Standard edition and NFC edition. It comes with notable improvements as compared to its predecessor, the Mi Smart Band 6.

Mi Smart Band 7 Price And Availability

The Mi Smart Band 7 is priced at CNY 249 (approx. Rs. 2,900) for the Standard edition and CNY 299 (approx. Rs. 3,500) for the NFC edition. The wearable is up for pre-booking and will go on sale from May 31.

Notably, the company has launched the Mi Smart Band 7 in as many as six color options, including Green, Blue, Black, Pink, Orange, and White. The Summer Limited Edition model will also be available for purchase later. For now, there is no word regarding the exact launch date of the Xiaomi wearable in India.

Mi Smart Band 7 Specifications

The Mi Smart Band 7 bestows a 1.62-inch full-screen AMOLED touch display with the Always-On feature. It is touted to have 25% more viewable area as compared to its predecessor - the Mi Smart Band 6. The other aspects of the display include a resolution of 192 x 490 pixels, a peak brightness of 500 nits, and a pixel density of 326 ppi. Also, Xiaomi has provided over 100 customizable band faces that will offer a personalized look to the Mi Smart Band 7.

The fitness band from Xiaomi's stable comes with various health-centric features, including heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep monitoring, and women's health tracking. It has support for 120 sports modes, including stretching, skipping, gymnastics, tennis, Zumba, and more. In addition to these, there is support for four professional sports data analyses such as training load, recovery time and more.

As per the company, the Mi Smart Band 7 can deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge and comes with 5ATM water resistance rating. There is a magnetic port for charging, standard connectivity aspects such as Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC and support for call and message notifications.

Should You Upgrade From Mi Band 6?

When it comes to comparison, the Mi Smart Band 7 features a larger 1.62-inch AMOLED display, which is a marginal increase in the screen size. The always-on display is an added addition. While the yesteryear model came with 30 sports modes, the latest offering has 120 sports modes, which will keep fitness enthusiasts and those with a diversified fitness routine quite happy.

Furthermore, there is an enhanced blood oxygen monitoring feature on the Mi Smart Band 7 and it will send vibration alerts when the level of blood oxygen drops. It still uses assisted GPS and it is important to carry the smartphone along with the fitness band to track workouts. There were rumors about in-built GPS in the Mi Smart Band 7 but it still remains to be a speculation.

Continuing with the comparison, there are four sports data analyses modes, improved battery life with a 180mAh battery while the Mi Smart Band 6 uses a 125mAh battery.

Having said that, the Mi Smart Band 7 is an incremental upgrade to the Mi Smart Band 6. If you already use the yesteryear model, then you can wait for another year to see major upgrades in the next-generation model. It would have been a great buy if the company brought in the rumored aspects such as the wraparound display and in-built GPS in the Mi Smart Band 7.

