Mi Watch Lite With 9-Day Battery, 120+ Watch Faces Announced

Xiaomi has announced the Mi Watch Lite smartwatch globally. It is currently listed on Xiaomi's global site; however, the pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed. The Mi Watch Lite comes in Pink, Ivory, Olive, Navy Blue, and Black strap options. The features of the latest wearable are identical to the Redmi Watch that was unveiled in China in November for CNY 269 (roughly Rs. 3,000). So, the price of the Mi Watch Lite can be expected around the same.

As of now, there is no information regarding the India launch. Currently, the company is prepping up for the India launch of the Redmi 9 Power which has been set for December 17.

Mi Watch Lite Features

The Mi Watch Lite sports a 1.4-inch (320 x 320 pixels) square LCD display with 323ppi pixel density and 2.5D glass. You can get 11 sports modes on the Mi Watch Lite including outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, outdoor running, treadmill, walking, open water swimming, swimming, cricket, trekking, trial run, walking, indoor running, and free activities. Besides, it supports over 120 watch face and packs a 230 mAh battery which takes around two hours to fully charge.

Further, the watch claims to offer up to nine days of battery life in typical use. The watch is compatible with smartphones running Android 5.0+ and iOS 10.0+. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and call notification, message reminder and alarm reminder, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and more.

Moreover, it comes with 5ATM water resistance that works in up to 50 meters in water. Onboard sensors include Six-axis sensor, geomagnetic sensor, Ambient light sensor, Heart rate sensor. Lastly, the smartwatch measures 41 x 35 x 10.9mm in dimensions and the weight is 35g including the strap.

