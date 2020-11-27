Redmi Watch With 120+ Watch Faces, 7-Day Battery Launched: Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi has announced its first smartwatch in China alongside the Redmi Note 9 5G series. The features of the smartwatch include an LCD display, seven sports modes, and many more. The price of the Redmi Watch has been set at CNY 299 (around Rs. 3,300) in China. However, the watch currently available for pre-order with a discount price of CNY 269 (around Rs. 3,000).

As far as color is concerned, the Redmi Watch will be available for purchase in Elegant Black, Ink Blue, and Ivory White dial color options, while the Strap of the watch comes in Elegant Black, Ink Blue, Ivory White, Cherry Blossom Powder, and Pine Needle Green colors. The watch will go for sale in the Chinese market starting December 1.

Redmi Watch: What Does It Offer?

When it comes to features, the smartwatch sports 1.4-inch (320 x 320 pixels) square-shaped display with 323 ppi pixel density. It is also protected by 2.5D tempered glass and offers over 120 watch faces. In terms of battery, the smartwatch packs a 230 mAh battery which takes around two hours to fully charge. It claims to offer up to seven days of battery life in typical use and 12 days of backup in long battery life mode.

Furthermore, there are seven sports modes including outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, running, treadmill, walking, swimming, and more. The smartwatch comes with 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and can count steps, calories, distance.

Apart from this, the smartwatch comes with a heart rate sensor, six-axis sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and ambient light sensor. Further, it also supports call notifications, message reminder, alarm reminder. It features 5ATM water resistance that works up to 50 meters of water.

The smartwatch can be paired via Bluetooth 5.0 with phones that run on Android 5.0 or iOS 10, and above. Lastly, the watch measures 41 x 35 x 10.9mm in dimensions and weighs 35g.

