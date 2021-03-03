Motorola Moto Watch Tipped With Snapdragon Wear 4100 Chip, Wireless Charging Support News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola seems to be the latest company to join the smartwatch race. Previously, three Motorola smartwatches were spotted online. Fresh reports suggest there could be a fourth model as well. Thanks to a Reddit user, we now also have a couple of specifications leaked regarding the upcoming Motorola Moto Watch.

Motorola Moto Watch Tipped

Last week, we heard of reports of a Moto G Smartwatch, a Moto Watch One, and a Moto Watch. According to a report from 9To5 Google, a Reddit user by the name The MacJezza has revealed a couple of details about the Moto Watch. The leak suggests this Moto Watch could draw power from the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset.

Going into the details, the tipster used Photoshop to examine the details in a leaked teaser, which reveals a couple of details. Apparently, the Moto Watch includes a wireless charging coil, unlike the traditional pin-based charging systems on most smartwatches.

From the looks of it, the upcoming Moto Watch could compete with the Apple Watch, which is the only one with full wireless charging support. Apart from this, the Moto Watch is tipped to include GPS support and offers 5ATM water resistance.

Motorola Moto Watch: What To Expect

The Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset comes as an upgraded, more powerful processor than the Wear 3100. Currently, there aren't many wearables powered by this chipset. More of the premium devices in the market currently run the Wear 3100 chipset, and the Moto Watch could offer some refreshed performance.

The images leaked also give a subtle hint of the design. We can see the narrow bezels, crown design, and even the wireless charging coils on the smartwatch. However, it's too early to draw conclusions about the Moto Watch.

If reports are to be believed, we could be having three or even four smartwatches from Motorola coming out soon. Given the company's track record, at least one of these smartwatches will be an affordable wearable. And at least one of these will be a premium flagship. Looking at the latest leak, the Motorola Moto Watch could be the premium flagship of the lot.

