Just In
- 25 min ago Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 3, 2021: Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance
-
- 55 min ago Redmi Note 9 Series, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9 Prime Get Temporary Price Cut
- 1 hr ago Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet Service Open For Pre-Order In India: How To Pre-Book?
- 6 hrs ago Reliance Digital March Sale: Discount Offers On Premium Smartphones
Don't Miss
- News DMK-Congress yet to finalise on allocation of seats ahead of Tamil Nadu elections
- Finance EPFO Rates For FY 20-21 Are Likely To Be Declared On March 4
- Education KPSC FDA Answer Key 2021: How To Download KPSC FDA 2021 Answer Key
- Movies Deepika Padukone's Denim Ad Accused Of Plagiarism; Yeh Ballet Director Asks 'Are You So Creatively Bankrupt?'
- Sports Rublev ready for Murray 'fight' in Rotterdam, Tsitsipas through
- Lifestyle Covishield Vs Covaxin: Everything You Need To Know And List Of Vaccination Centres In Major Cities In India
- Automobiles Tata Motors Deliver 100 Safari SUVs On A Single Day In Delhi-NCR: Here Are All The Details!
- Travel 10 Best Family-Friendly Destinations To Visit In India In March
Motorola Moto Watch Tipped With Snapdragon Wear 4100 Chip, Wireless Charging Support
Motorola seems to be the latest company to join the smartwatch race. Previously, three Motorola smartwatches were spotted online. Fresh reports suggest there could be a fourth model as well. Thanks to a Reddit user, we now also have a couple of specifications leaked regarding the upcoming Motorola Moto Watch.
Motorola Moto Watch Tipped
Last week, we heard of reports of a Moto G Smartwatch, a Moto Watch One, and a Moto Watch. According to a report from 9To5 Google, a Reddit user by the name The MacJezza has revealed a couple of details about the Moto Watch. The leak suggests this Moto Watch could draw power from the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset.
Going into the details, the tipster used Photoshop to examine the details in a leaked teaser, which reveals a couple of details. Apparently, the Moto Watch includes a wireless charging coil, unlike the traditional pin-based charging systems on most smartwatches.
From the looks of it, the upcoming Moto Watch could compete with the Apple Watch, which is the only one with full wireless charging support. Apart from this, the Moto Watch is tipped to include GPS support and offers 5ATM water resistance.
Motorola Moto Watch: What To Expect
The Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset comes as an upgraded, more powerful processor than the Wear 3100. Currently, there aren't many wearables powered by this chipset. More of the premium devices in the market currently run the Wear 3100 chipset, and the Moto Watch could offer some refreshed performance.
The images leaked also give a subtle hint of the design. We can see the narrow bezels, crown design, and even the wireless charging coils on the smartwatch. However, it's too early to draw conclusions about the Moto Watch.
If reports are to be believed, we could be having three or even four smartwatches from Motorola coming out soon. Given the company's track record, at least one of these smartwatches will be an affordable wearable. And at least one of these will be a premium flagship. Looking at the latest leak, the Motorola Moto Watch could be the premium flagship of the lot.
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
41,610
-
15,018
-
31,465
-
7,630
-
22,485
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676