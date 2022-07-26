Just In
Muse Ring To Offer Smartwatch-Like Features On Your Finger: Ultrahuman Ring Alternative?
Muse Wearables has now announced its very first smart ring -- the Muse Ring, which can replace your smartwatch or a smart band. The company will officially launch the Muse Ring in August and will share details on pricing, availability, and more.
Muse Ring, as the name suggests is a smart ring that is also said to be the lightest wearable smart device. Just like a typical smartwatch or a smart band, the Muse Ring can measure heart rate, and SpO2 (oxygen saturation level), and can also track sleep.
For haptic alerts, the Muse Ring uses custom actuators, and it also supports NFC, which enables wireless payment. Users can also control media on the phone via Muse Ring using gesture interactions. Again, the Muse Ring seems to have all the features of a smartwatch minus the display.
According to Muse Wearables, the company is using an advanced algorithm that calculates sleep activities and energy levels. The company has also confirmed that the Muse Ring can offer five to seven days of battery life and it also supports fast charging. Just like a TWS earphone, the Muse Ring will come with a carry case, which doubles as a battery pack, and can offer additional three weeks' worth of charge.
Another update is here..— Muse Wearables (@musewearables) July 4, 2022
Put The Ring o̶n̶ in it.
Join the waitlist👇 https://t.co/IJHYyqugcS#changethegame #beyondthewatch#launch #Musewearables #smart #gadgets #Launchingsoon #fitness #technology pic.twitter.com/fX5Y40KcGU
Muse Ring Variants
Muse Ring will be available in multiple color options. The smart ring will be available in seven different sizes and users can choose and customize the color and size as per their needs along with water and dust resistance rating.
Will Compete Against Ultrahuman Ring
As of now, there is no information on how much the Muse Ring will cost in India. Given the Ultrahuman Ring retails for around Rs. 22,000, the Muse Ring is expected to be a bit more affordable. Again, the company will share more details regarding the same in the coming days.
