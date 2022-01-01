Noise ColorFit Caliber With SpO2, Body Temperature Monitoring Unveiled For Rs. 1,999 News oi-Megha Rawat

Noise shipped the most smartwatches in India in Q3 2021, accounting for 26% of the entire market share. The corporation now intends to expand its market share in the country by introducing new items. Noise takes pleasure in the fact that it is "Made in India." Noise is one of India's top smartwatch firms, and its wireless earphones are among the country's top five brands as of June 2020.

Noise (gonoise.com), established in Gurugram, sells earbuds, smart wearables, and action cameras at a far lower price than its competitors. Noise stands out for its inexpensive quality, even though its goods, like those of many other Indian IT businesses, are manufactured in China.

Noise provides young Indian consumers with the most up-to-date personal technology accessories at a cheap price. For the past four years, They have been a bestselling brand on Amazon and Flipkart, and the Noise brand was the country's greatest seller of wireless earphones in 2019. In addition, Noise is the only Indian brand among the top five wireless earphones sellers in the country.

Noise ColorFit Caliber Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Caliber smartwatch is normally priced at Rs 3,999, but it is currently available for Rs 1,999 as an introductory offer. The smartwatch will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting January 6, 2022. Customers will have the choice of purchasing the smartwatch in black, green, red, or white colors.

Noise ColorFit Caliber Specifications

The Noise ColorFit Caliber has an IP68 rating, making it water-resistant. The wearable has a 1.69-inch flat LCD display with a resolution of 240x280 pixels. The smartwatch comes with 150+ cloud-based watch faces that may be customized. The wearable has a heart rate monitor and has over 60 sports modes. The SpO2 monitor is also included in the Noise ColorFit Caliber. It also has a sensor that aids in the measurement of body temperature.

Noise's smartwatch has three axes of accelerometers and a polycarbonate shell. The company also claims that the smartwatch is also accomplished of tracking sleep and menstrual cycles.The Noise ColorFit Caliber guarantees 15 days of battery life on a single charge.

