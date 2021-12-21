Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 India Launch Date Revealed: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

One of the popular homegrown wearable and personal audio brands Noise has announced that it will launch a new smartwatch in the country this week. The talk is about the Noise ColorFit Ultra 2, which has been in the rumor mills for the past few days. The online retailer Amazon India has teased that this smartwatch will be launched in the country on December 23.

Notably, the Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 will be the sequel to the Noise ColorFit Ultra that went official back in July this year. While we are just a couple of days ahead of the launch of this new smartwatch, the key features of the wearable have been revealed by Amazon.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Specifications

Detailing the specifications as listed by the Noise ColorFit Ultra 2, the smartwatch bestows a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels. This is an upgrade to the previous generation model with a relatively smaller 1.75-inch LCD display. Also, the wearable supports an Always-On display, which is also a significant improvement.

Being the second generation smartwatch in the series, the Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 features a stainless steel build and a side button for navigation purposes. The wearable comes in various color options such as Black, Silver, and Gold along with straps in Grey, Green, and Black colors.

Similar to the first generation Ultra smartwatch, the upcoming model also supports over 60 sports modes and tracking capabilities such as indoor sports, cycling, running, and outdoor sports. When it comes to health-centric features, it comes with a 24/7 heart rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor. Also, there are more than 100 watch faces that are available on the cloud that can be customized and other features such as stocks trading, calculator, flashlight, music control, world clock, and reminders.

Notably, the Noise ColorFit Ultra that was launched earlier in the country offers up to nine days of battery life on a single charge. It is interesting to see what battery improvements the next-generation model will arrive with.

When it comes to pricing, the Noise ColorFit Ultra was priced at Rs. 4,499 and received a price hike of Rs. 500, which takes its cost up to Rs. 4,999. Having said that, we can expect the Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 to be priced above Rs. 5,000.

Best Mobiles in India