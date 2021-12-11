Just In
- 17 min ago Best Time To Buy Snapdragon 888 SoC Powered Smartphones?
- 48 min ago BGMI Redeem Codes For December 11: All New Codes And Steps To Claim Them
- 5 hrs ago Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Sale: Offer On Mi 11X Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Mi 11X 5G, And Smartphones More
- 15 hrs ago Facebook Meta Game Of Tribes Challenged Announced: What Is It And How To Play?
Don't Miss
- Finance Medplus Health Services Limited IPO Launching On 13 December, Know The Details
- News PM Modi to addresses Depositors First programme on Sunday
- Movies Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Raj Anadkat Quitting The Show? Here's What Asit Modi Has To Say!
- Sports Nathan Lyon takes 400th Test wicket; 3rd Australian bowler to achieve the feat
- Lifestyle COVID-19: Experts Find New Omicron-like Variant In Australia, What You Need To Know
- Travel International Mountains Day 2021: Beautiful Indian Mountain Destinations You Need To See
- Automobiles Ducati DesertX Revealed — Italian Retro Desert Stallion Is Finally here
- Education BPSSC SI Admit Card 2021 Released: How To Download Bihar Police SI Admit Card
Win Rs. 10,000 From Amazon ColorFit Ultra 2 Quiz
The Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Quiz contest is now live on the mobile app of the online retailer. During this contest, it is possible for as many as 10 fortunate winners to get Rs. 10,000 cash prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Let's take a look at more details of the Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra Quiz contest from here.
Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra Quiz 2 Details
The Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra Quiz 2 is live from December 11 to December 24. During this contest, you can get Rs. 10,000 cash as the prize provided you give correct answers to all questions and come out of the lucky draw as the winner. Notably, the winner will be announced on January 4, 2022.
To be able to win the prize, you will have to answer all the questions correctly within 5 seconds for each question so that you are eligible to enter the lucky draw. While all the participants who answer correctly will be eligible for the lucky draw, only 10 lucky participants will be declared as the winners of this quiz.
This quiz contest has come at a time when Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 is all set to be launched in India sometime soon. The online retailer Amazon India has listed the smartwatch as coming soon and there is a Notify Me button as well.
Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Quiz Answers
Having said that you should provide correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra Quiz 2 quiz, here are the answers to help you win the prize.
Question 1: What is the display size of the New ColorFit Ultra 2?
Answer: 1.78″
Question 2: Which of the following is true for the new ColorFit Ultra 2 display?
Answer: All of the above
Question 3: The all new ColorFit Ultra 2 comes in a premium stainless steel body.
Answer: TRUE
Question 4: Which of the following features describe the new ColorFit Ultra 2?
Answer: All of the above
Question 5: You can access more than 60 sports modes in the new ColorFit Ultra 2.
Answer: TRUE
How To Play Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Quiz
To participate in the Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Quiz, firstly you need to download Amazon mobile app. So, go to Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the app. Then log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Finally, you can find the Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Quiz banner and click on that to start the game. Also, it is important to share the contest-related hashtag on Twitter.
In order to participate in this quiz, participants must be a citizen of India residing in the country. The participants must be 18 years of age or above and must verify their age by providing any legal government-issued ID such as PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License or Indian passport. Also, Amazon employees and their immediate families should not participate in the quiz contest.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
13,695
-
23,715
-
7,999
-
21,229
-
11,945
-
37,935
-
9,999
-
20,220
-
10,999
-
25,636