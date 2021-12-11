Win Rs. 10,000 From Amazon ColorFit Ultra 2 Quiz News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Quiz contest is now live on the mobile app of the online retailer. During this contest, it is possible for as many as 10 fortunate winners to get Rs. 10,000 cash prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Let's take a look at more details of the Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra Quiz contest from here.

Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra Quiz 2 Details

The Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra Quiz 2 is live from December 11 to December 24. During this contest, you can get Rs. 10,000 cash as the prize provided you give correct answers to all questions and come out of the lucky draw as the winner. Notably, the winner will be announced on January 4, 2022.

To be able to win the prize, you will have to answer all the questions correctly within 5 seconds for each question so that you are eligible to enter the lucky draw. While all the participants who answer correctly will be eligible for the lucky draw, only 10 lucky participants will be declared as the winners of this quiz.

This quiz contest has come at a time when Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 is all set to be launched in India sometime soon. The online retailer Amazon India has listed the smartwatch as coming soon and there is a Notify Me button as well.

Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Quiz Answers

Having said that you should provide correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra Quiz 2 quiz, here are the answers to help you win the prize.

Question 1: What is the display size of the New ColorFit Ultra 2?

Answer: 1.78″

Question 2: Which of the following is true for the new ColorFit Ultra 2 display?

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: The all new ColorFit Ultra 2 comes in a premium stainless steel body.

Answer: TRUE

Question 4: Which of the following features describe the new ColorFit Ultra 2?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: You can access more than 60 sports modes in the new ColorFit Ultra 2.

Answer: TRUE

How To Play Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Quiz

To participate in the Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Quiz, firstly you need to download Amazon mobile app. So, go to Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the app. Then log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Finally, you can find the Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Quiz banner and click on that to start the game. Also, it is important to share the contest-related hashtag on Twitter.

In order to participate in this quiz, participants must be a citizen of India residing in the country. The participants must be 18 years of age or above and must verify their age by providing any legal government-issued ID such as PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License or Indian passport. Also, Amazon employees and their immediate families should not participate in the quiz contest.

