Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch Launched; 60 Sports Mode, 150 Watch Faces, And More News oi-Megha Rawat

Noise has unveiled the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch, the latest addition to its fitness tracker collection in the country. The smartwatch will be available for purchase on Amazon and on the company's official website in India next week.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch Specifications

A 1.69-inch LCD is available on the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch. The Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand has a larger display than other smartwatches in this price category, making it easier for people to understand and engage with it. The display is housed in a flat edge casing with a right-hand analog crown. Users can choose from over 150 cloud-based watch faces as well.

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand has a heart rate and blood oxygen level monitor as well as other health-related capabilities. In addition, the watch can calculate a rough estimate of a user's sleep health. The smartwatch may also notify female users about their menstrual cycles. Users can also use up to 60 different fitness or workout modes on the smartwatch to track their sporting activity.

While the smartwatch's entire battery life is unknown, the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand has quick charging technology, which allows users to charge it for 15 minutes and get up to 25 hours of battery life. Fast charging also helps to extend the life of the battery of the smartwatch. The number of features used will determine the smartwatch's battery life; for example, using 2487 heart rate monitoring will consume the battery faster.

The smartwatch looks like a fitness tracker but has a larger display and a crown on the right side of the watch similar to various Apple Watch models. The Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch is dust and water-resistant, with an IP68 rating.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch Price And Availability

The Noise smartwatch will go on sale on Amazon on February 18, 2022, at 12 p.m and on its official website. While the listing price is Rs. 3,999, a limited number of units will be available for Rs. 1,999. Olive Green, Electric Blue, Champagne Grey, and Jet Black are the four-color options available for users. Overall, the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand smartwatch appears to be a good value for the money.

Best Mobiles in India