Noise ColorFit Qube Watch Flash Sale On July 6 At 12PM; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Noise ColorFit Qube is all set to go for sale on July 6 in the country. The watch has already been listed on Flipkart at a discount price of Rs. 2,499. However, the original price is mentioned at Rs. 4,999, which means the price might go up after the first sale. Besides, the Flipkart microsite has also revealed the features and design of the ColorFit Qube smartwatch.

Noise ColorFit Qube Watch Sale In India: Timing And Offers

The Noise ColorFit Qube watch will go for sale on July 6 at 12PM via Flipkart. It can be purchased in black and pink color options. The e-commerce site has also added some offers such as a 5 percent unlimited cashback for Axis Bank credit card users, a 10 percent off on first-time transactions using Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card, and so on.

Noise ColorFit Qube Watch Features

The Noise ColorFit Qube watch comes with a 1.4-inch full-touch Curved HD display with 240 x 240 pixels resolution. The watch offers cloud-based watch faces and supports multiple sports modes such as cycling, walking, yoga, treadmill, running, and among others.

The Noise ColorFit Qube is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and can be accessed via NoiseFit App. The watch also comes with a 24-hour heart rate monitor, blood pressure monitor, and sleep monitor. For connectivity, the Noise ColorFit Qube supports Bluetooth 5.1 and they are IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.

For battery, the watch claims to offer seven days of battery life and supports a magnetic charger which takes 150 minutes to charge the full battery. Other features include smart notification, timer, alarm, vibration alert, control music, weather forecast, and much more. Lastly, the watch weighs just 32 grams.

Noise ColorFit Qube Watch: Should You Buy?

The Noise ColorFit Qube can definitely be a good pick for normal day-to-day usage with an asking price of Rs. 2,499. You get a good design, battery life, and all other useful features. However, it skips in-built GPS and Noise has also offered a TFT display for the ColorFit Qube watch. So, if you are a sports enthusiast then Noise ColorFit Qube is not for you.

Best Mobiles in India