Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 With Stainless Steel Body & Health Suite Released In India

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch was released in India on Thursday, Dec, 23. The smartwatch's essential characteristics were unveiled earlier this month. The latest offering from Noise is its largest smartwatch, after the ColorFit Ultra. It has a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with Always-on display functionality.

The smartwatch is dust and water-resistant to IP68 standards. The device's Noise health suite is a selling point for fitness enthusiasts. A feature on the smartwatch allows women to track their menstrual cycles.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2- Specifications

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 has a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 368x448 pixels, a pixel density of 326 ppi, and an Always-on Display (AOD) function. The smartwatch sports a stainless-steel body and is touted to be the company's largest smartwatch. It comes with Noise Health Suite, which allows you to track your health using the NoiseFit App.

A 1.52-inch Trueview display, 100 cloud-based customizable watch faces, optical heart rate sensor, and SpO2 monitor were all included in Noise's X Fit-1 wristwatch, which was released a month ago. Now, the company has released the successor Noise ColorFit Ultra 2.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 can track blood oxygen levels (SpO2), stress levels, and sleep patterns. It also has active heart rate tracking that works 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and over 60 sports modes.

Over 100 watch faces, including bespoke animated, cloud-based, and customizable watch faces, are available for users to personalize their smartwatch.

Other features include weather forecast, reminders, calls & SMS rapid replies, global clock, music, stocks, flashlight, Smart DND, and calculator for users.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2- Price and Availability

The ColorFit Ultra 2 is available on Amazon India and on other retail sites for Rs. 4,499 as an introductory price. The watch is priced at Rs 5,999 on the company's official website. The watch will be available in Jet Black, Navy Gold, Olive Green, and Silver Grey color options. The smartwatch will be officially retailed at Rs. 8,999 after the sale.

