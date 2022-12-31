OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Promos Leak: TWS Earbuds Retail Box And Contents Revealed News oi -Alap Naik Desai

OnePlus has confirmed it will launch the OnePlus 11 Android smartphone and the second generation of its OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds. The "Flagship Killer" brand had recently offered some details about the Buds Pro 2 TWS (True Wireless Stereo) in-ear earbuds, and now its press renders have been leaked online. The images not only confirm the design but also reveal the color options in which the Buds Pro 2 will be available. Let's take a look at all the available details about the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, scheduled to launch soon.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS Earbuds Design Renders Leak

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds look identical to their first generation. The earbuds have slightly angled ear tips, which means they aren't completely in-ear earbuds. The body of the earbuds has a dual-tone design. The upper portion has a matte finish, while the bottom has a glossy finish.

A rectangular charging case with OnePlus branding houses two earbuds. Although unclear in the leaked renders, the case should have an LED indicator for battery charging indication. The case also has "Sound by "DYNAUDIO" text engraved on it. The charging case should have a USB Type-C port for charging just like its predecessor.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are quite similar in appearance to the first-generation OnePlus Buds. The earbuds will be available in Arbor Green, Obsidian Black, and White color options. The specifications of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 differentiate them from the OnePlus Buds, which launched quite a while ago.

The retail packaging of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 surfaced online recently. The retail box of the TWS earbuds would include the earbuds, two extra pairs of color-matched silicone ear tips of different sizes, a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable, and documentation.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Specifications

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds are expected to feature 11mm and 6mm dual drivers. The in-ear earbuds will support Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) for up to 45 dB of ambient noise. The earbuds will also have support for LHDC 4.0 codec and spatial audio.

OnePlus has reportedly embedded three microphones inside both earbuds. The wireless earbuds are claimed to offer up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge with ANC enabled and up to nine hours with ANC disabled. With fast charging support the earbuds could offer up to three hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

Best Mobiles in India