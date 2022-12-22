OnePlus Teases Buds Pro 2 Before Official Launch: TWS Earbuds Key Specifications Hinted News oi -Alap Naik Desai

OnePlus has confirmed it will launch the OnePlus 11 and the Buds Pro 2 at the OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event. The event is scheduled to take place next year on February 7, 2023. While the specifications of the OnePlus 11 Android smartphone have leaked online, OnePlus has offered some details about the Buds Pro 2 TWS (True Wireless Stereo) in-ear earbuds and even revealed their design.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS Earbuds Design And Specs Teased

OnePlus 11, the flagship Android smartphone from the OnePlus brand will arrive in India early next year. The brand has organized an event called the OnePlus Cloud 11 on February 7th, 2023 in India, during which OnePlus is expected to launch the smartphone, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds, and a few other products. OnePlus has started offering some details about its upcoming premium Android phone and earbuds.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will succeed the OnePlus Buds Pro that launched last year. These new TWS earbuds have a very similar design to their predecessor. OnePlus posted an image of the Buds Pro 2 on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, which confirms the company hasn't made any significant changes to the product. However, these TWS earbuds will be available in new colors, one of them being Arbor Green.

The semi-in-ear earbuds appear to have a dual-tone design. The top half has a frosted matte finish, while the bottom half appears to have a glossy texture. OnePlus could offer multiple color-matched silicone rubber tips with the earbuds. The image indicates a cutout on the stem of the earbuds, which could be one of the microphones for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS Earbuds Specifications, Features

As the image reveals, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be nestled inside a pebble-shaped charging case with the OnePlus branding. The case would have a USB-C port for charging, but should also support wireless charging just like the first generation of earbuds.

OnePlus has reportedly collaborated with Danish loudspeaker manufacturer Dynaudio for audio tuning of the Buds Pro 2 earbuds. The rest of the specifications remain unclear but reports suggest OnePlus will embed premium hardware and the earbuds will support the latest codecs. This means the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 could support advanced Bluetooth codecs, LHDC 4.0 codec, and have ANC as well as improved battery life.

