OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Might Hit Indian Market Soon

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones were launched last month alongside the new OnePlus 8 series. The earphones are priced at Rs 1,999 in India, which is cheaper than the US price. The OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro smartphones are expected to be delivered in green and orange regions starting May 11.

However, the company did not say when the earphones will be sold. But now, a well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal has mentioned in a post that OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will go on sale in India on May 10 at 12 am through Amazon.com and OnePlus.in. The earphones will be available on all stores and other e-commerce sites from May 11. Due to a new partnership with the e-commerce platform, this is the first time the OnePlus product will be available on Flipkart.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones' design is similar to other Bullet models. It comes with flexible neckband, which can adjust in-ear style ear tips, volume adjustment, call taking, and music change.

The earphones will provide 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, and it can be used for 10 hours on a 10-minute charge with the use of Warp charge. The Wireless Z earphones features include a 9.2mm dynamic driver and a super bass tone in both earbuds. It has USB Type-C port, IP55 certification for water resistance, and Bluetooth 5.0 for connection to smartphones with a 10-metre operational range.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones weigh about 28 grams and the feature also includes very fast switches, quick pairs, and magnetic controls. The earphones offer 110mm low latency mode and will come in black, blue, and oat color options. However, Amazon's list also shows a mint color option.

