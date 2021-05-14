OnePlus Watch Cobalt Edition With SpO2 Monitor Launched; Price Set At Rs. 18,250 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus announced the first-ever smartwatch back in March alongside the OnePlus 9 series smartphones. At the launch, the brand only launched the Classic Edition, now another variant named the Cobalt Edition has been announced in China.

The Cobalt Edition comes with a new design and a different packaging box. compared to the original variant. The price of the latest model is also higher than the Classic Edition.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Edition: What Makes It Different From Original Model?

The Cobalt Edition has a sapphire glass cover with the same 316L stainless steel and cobalt alloy frame. The Cobalt Edition also features circular dial similar to the original model; however, it has a gold color finish and comes with leather and fluoro rubber straps.

Other features remain the same as the Classic Edition. It has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass protection. The watch case is 46mm in size and comes with over 110 workout modes. The watch runs RTOS (Real-time OS) instead of Google's WearOS and ships with inbuilt GPS, a 24×7 heart rate sensor and a SpO2 monitor, sleep tracking, and a stress monitor.

There is a 402 mAh battery that offers up to 14 days of usage on a single charge and seven days battery life with just 20 minutes of charge. Moreover, the watch is IP68-certified for dust and water resistance and also supports touch control.

It can work as a remote control for the OnePlus TV. The watch will turn off the TV automatically if you fall asleep while watching TV. Additionally, the OnePlus Watch has also received firmware update two times to improve GPS performance, activity tracking, Always-on Display, and more.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Edition Price

The price of the Cobalt Edition has been set at RMB1599 (around Rs. 18,250), while the Classic Edition of the OnePlus Watch was launched for Rs. 16,999. However, the watch is now selling in the country for Rs. 14,999. Moreover, the Cobalt Edition is now listed on JD.Com.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Edition In India

There is no info regarding the India launch but more information will unravel in the coming days. The watch is expected to fall in India under Rs. 20,000 segment and can beat over to the Oppo Watch which is now selling starting at Rs. 14,990 for the 41mm model.

