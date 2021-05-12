OnePlus Watch Cobalt Special Edition Launch Confirmed; Features, Price, Sale Date News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus Watch was launched back in March in two variants - the classic model and the Cobalt Special Edition. At that time, the company did not announce the price and availability of the Cobalt Special Edition. Now, the brand has announced that the OnePlus Cobalt Special Edition is confirmed to launch in China on May 14 and will go on sale starting May 17.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Special Edition Details

The new special edition of the OnePlus Watch will feature a sapphire glass cover along with 316L stainless steel and a cobalt alloy frame. According to the company, the material that makes the watch special is its cobalt alloy.

Additionally, the watch will have a gold color finish and will arrive in a newly designed packaging box. It will also come in leather and fluororubber straps. Apart from this nothing much is known about the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Special Edition. We can expect other features of the watch remain the same as the standard model.

To recall, the OnePlus Watch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass protection and the case is 46mm in size. In terms of battery, the watch offers a 402 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge technology. It claims to offer up to 14 days of usage on a single charge and seven days battery life with just 20 minutes of charge.

The OnePlus Watch features 110+ workout modes and supports a 24×7 heart rate sensor and a SpO2 monitor, sleep tracking, and a stress monitor. It ships with RTOS (Real-time OS) and inbuilt GPS. Further, the watch can work as a remote control for the OnePlus TV.

For instance, if someone falls asleep while watching TV, the watch will turn off the TV in 30 minutes. It will also reduce the volume of the TV automatically if you will get any calls. Other aspects include IP68-certified for dust and water resistance, touch control, 1GB RAM, and 4GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Special Edition Expected Price

The price of the new special edition is still under wraps. Considering the price of the standard model, we expect the special edition might be costlier than the standard variant. Currently, the OnePlus Watch is selling for Rs. 12,750 in the country; however, it was launched for Rs. 16,999.

