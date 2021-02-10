OnePlus Watch Details: Expected Launch Date, Features, Price Explained News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus has several gadgets lined up this year, including the OnePlus Watch. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had previously confirmed the OnePlus Watch would be launching early this year, but there was no hint of a precise launch date. Latest rumors suggest the launch could take place sooner than expected, even before the OnePlus 9 release.

OnePlus Watch Launch Date

Looking back, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau tweeted that the OnePlus Watch would launch 'early 2021', which is expected to be Q1 2021. Reports suggest the OnePlus 9 series could launch in March, and the new smartwatch could debut alongside. However, OnePlus could also hold a special launch event for the OnePlus Watch, just like we saw for the OnePlus Band.

OnePlus Watch Features: What To Expect

Reports suggest the OnePlus Watch could be largely similar to the Oppo Watch. OnePlus has been teasing the smartwatch for a while now, and it's expected to have a circular dial. Like the Oppo Watch, we can expect to see an AMOLED display and two variants - likely 41mm and 44mm models.

The upcoming OnePlus Watch is expected to run Wear OS and pack 1GB RAM and up to 8GB storage. Lau had also tipped the smartwatch could draw power from the Snapdragon Wear 4100 or the Wear 3100 chipset, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Like most smartwatches, the upcoming Oppo Watch is expected to have several sports modes. An always-on display, heart rate sensor, sleep tracker, steps tracker, automatic workout detector, and other such features are also tipped. As for the battery, nothing is confirmed yet. To note, the Oppo Watch packs a 430 mAh battery that claims to last up to 30 hours. One can expect something similar on the OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus Watch Expected Price

OnePlus Band that launched in India costs Rs. 2,499 that directly takes on the Mi Band 5. From the looks of it, the OnePlus Watch is set to compete with wearables like Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Apple Watch, and others. This also means it could launch with a premium price tag. Speculations suggest it could be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India.

