Oppo Watch 2 Renders Leaked: Looks A Lot Like Its Predecessor

Oppo has confirmed to announce the successor to the Oppo Watch -- the Oppo Watch 2 on 27 July. The Oppo Watch 2 is said to feature upgraded internals, including a new processor and a couple of more changes. Evan Blass, a prominent tech tipster has now leaked the renders of the Oppo Watch 2, which looks a lot like its predecessor.

The Oppo Watch 2's design should not be an issue, as the Oppo Watch is still one of the best-looking smartwatches in the world. It looks classic with a curved AMOLED display and has every function that one might expect from a premium smartwatch of this class.

Oppo Watch 2 Specifications

The Oppo Watch 2 is said to be powered by the new Qualcomm Wear 4100 SoC. The device is likely to offer 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage, similar to most smartwatches with WearOS. Google has collaborated with Samsung to fully upgrade the WearOS, hence, the Oppo Watch 2 should offer better performance and battery life when compared to the Oppo Watch.

The smartwatch is also expected to come in two screen sizes and two configurations. Where, there will be an inexpensive model with just WiFi connectivity, and an expensive model with e-SIM support, which should offer 4G LTE capability. This means one should be able to stream music and even access some apps directly on the smartwatch.

As the Oppo Watch 2 is likely to double as a fitness tracker, it is likely to carry features like a real-time heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, SPO2 monitor, GPS, pedometer, and a lot more sensors. As of now, there is no information on the availability of features like ECG, similar to the Apple Watch.

Oppo Watch 2 Expected Price

The Oppo Watch 2 will arrive on 27 July in select markets and the same is likely to get launched in India in the next few months. Given the price of the Oppo Watch, the base model of the Oppo Watch 2 is expected to be around Rs. 15,000. In the international markets, the product is likely to cost around $250.

